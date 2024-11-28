Dr. Richardson Ajayi, a renowned healthcare entrepreneur and investor, has advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s healthcare system to prioritize accessibility and equity.

During an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, Ajayi outlined a seven-point agenda aimed at addressing the deep disparities in healthcare access across the country.

His proposal focuses on community-driven solutions and the integration of technology to bridge gaps in care.

Ajayi emphasized the urgent need for systemic change to ensure that every Nigerian, irrespective of their location or financial standing, can access quality healthcare services.

Access to healthcare: A right, not a privilege

Access to healthcare is a fundamental right, yet in Nigeria, numerous barriers ranging from geographic challenges to financial constraints continue to prevent many from receiving essential care.

Ajayi highlighted these challenges, emphasizing that “Healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.”

A community-centric hub-and-spoke model

Ajayi proposed the implementation of a “hub-and-spoke” model to address disparities in healthcare delivery. This model would connect smaller, community-based centers to larger, well-equipped facilities, this system will improve access to healthcare in rural areas that currently lack essential services.

Technology as a game changer

Highlighting the success of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajayi emphasized its potential to bridge geographical gaps. “With telemedicine, we can overcome the geographical limitations that leave many Nigerians without access to healthcare,” he said. Remote consultations and diagnostics could significantly improve healthcare delivery, especially in underserved regions.

Reducing financial barriers to care

Ajayi advocated for subsidized healthcare programs, expanded insurance schemes, and innovative financing models to alleviate the financial burden on citizens.

He emphasized the need to address high out-of-pocket costs, which deter many Nigerians from seeking necessary care. “We need solutions that reduce this burden and make healthcare more attainable.”

Public-private partnerships for infrastructure development

Stressing the importance of collaboration, Ajayi called for stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors. Such alliances, he argued, could help expand healthcare infrastructure and improve service delivery across the nation.

Empowering community health workers and mobile clinics

Ajayi highlighted the role of community health workers and mobile clinics in delivering preventive care and health education to underserved areas. He urged greater investment in rural healthcare to address disparities between urban and rural communities.

Inclusive healthcare delivery through stakeholder engagement

Ajayi called for a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and community leaders, to prioritize inclusivity in healthcare delivery.

“Healthcare should not depend on where you live or your financial status,” he said. “By focusing on community-level care, leveraging technology, and forming strategic partnerships, Nigeria can make healthcare accessible to every citizen.”

This 7-point agenda, Ajayi believes, could transform Nigeria’s healthcare system into one that ensures quality care for all, regardless of socioeconomic or geographic limitations.