Bybit, the second biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and market share has announced that it will list the long-awaited HMSTR tokens on its platform on September 26.

Bybit endorsement and proposed listing of the Tokens have added to the project’s credibility and boosted the morale of over 300 million participants in the project’s airdrop campaign.

The listing by Bybit would improve Hamster Kombat’s visibility and liquidity providing traders and investors with new opportunities to engage the token.

Bybit and Hamster Kombat

Bybit’s proposed listing of Hamster Kombat is a big deal as Bybit is a top-tier crypto exchange with over 43 million registered users from 160 different countries.

Hamster Kombat which is Ton ton-powered, tap-to-earn game hosted on Telegram is conducting arguably the biggest airdrop in the crypto industry with over 300 million people participating according to official figures.

The listing of HMSTR tokens by Bybit has sparked enthusiasm amongst its community given the previous delays in listing by the project.

The team has earlier explained that the delay in listing and Airdrop Campaign is due to the massive userbase Hamster Kombat has amassed which was not expected by the team during launch.

Bybit boasts a daily trading volume of about $18 billion and its reach is a plus to traders and investors of Hamster Kombat.

OKX also set to List HMSTR tokens

OKX another centralized crypto exchange has announced its plans to list Hamster Kombat tokens on its platform on September 26. This is the second major crypto exchange to announce the listing of HMSTR tokens.

The listing is happening on the same day as Bybit as this day is also the day proposed by Hamster Token for its airdrop event.

Hamster Kombat’s community

Hamster Kombat has arguably the biggest community in the tap-to-earn category of crypto projects. The project which took after Notcoin and Tapswap has garnered over 300 million players globally and has one of the biggest followings on social media.

The project has 12.6 million users on X and about 35.5 million subscribers on YouTube. The massive reach of the project has earned it a bad reputation. In Iran, the government authorities believe the game was created to distract Iranians from concentrating on their presidential elections.

The Hamster Kombat team plans to allocate 60 percent of the total supply of $HMSTR tokens to the community.

What to Know

Hamster Kombat is a tap-to-earn telegram-based crypto project supported by The Open Network (TON) blockchain. The project has delayed its airdrop event which was initially slated for July to September due to the size of its community and issues of distribution.

Hamster Kombat is quite popular in Nigeria even though the buzz around the project has died down a bit due to the frequent delays.