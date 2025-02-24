Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit successfully covered its $1.46 billion loss from a recent hacker attack through a combination of loans, whale deposits, and Ethereum (ETH) purchases, according to blockchain data from Lookonchain.

In an X post on February 24, Lookonchain revealed that Bybit received 157,660 ETH (approximately $437.8 million) from one address, likely through over-the-counter buying.

Another 109,033 ETH ($304.1 million) came from an entity that bought ETH from both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Whales and institutions contributed over $127 million in ETH as loans, with crypto exchange Bitget providing 40,000 ETH ($106 million) and MEXC contributing 12,653 stETH ($33.9 million).

Another address, possibly an over-the-counter buyer, sent 22,609 ETH ($61.9 million).

An unknown entity transferred 20,000 ETH ($53.7 million), while Mirana Ventures sent 10,000 ETH ($28 million), and another address, possibly linked to Fenbushi Capital, sent the same amount. Smaller contributions came from users associated with “@yuchao” (2,499 ETH) and DWF Labs (2,200 ETH).

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou’s announcement

Following Lookonchain’s post, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou announced on X that the exchange has “fully closed the ETH gap.” He added that a new audited proof-of-reserves report

“will be published very soon to show that Bybit is again back to 100% 1:1 on client assets through Merkle tree.”

Anonymous blockchain investigator ZachXBT found direct on-chain links between the Bybit hack and the recent Phemex breach. On-chain data shows that the attackers merged funds from both incidents using the same initial theft addresses, a tactic similar to those used by the North Korea-backed Lazarus Group to connect multiple exchange hacks.

