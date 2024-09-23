Hamster Kombat, the biggest play to earn Web 3 project at the moment carried out its token allocation to its miners over the weekend.

The results of the token allocation by the Hamster team did not go down well with the Nigerian Web 3 community which decried poor allocation from the Hamster team, a project they invested heavily in.

The Nigerian Web 3 space was awash with complaints of disappointment as the community of miners and stakeholders reacted to very poor allocation from the hamster team which was not in any way commiserate to the efforts they put into mining the project.

The Token allocation took place on Saturday with many Hamster Kombat miners able to log into their wallets and see the number of HMSTR tokens that were allocated to them based on their mining efforts.

The event took place in anticipation of the Airdrop event slated to be held on September 26. The listing price of the HMSTR token will also be announced on that day and many individuals who mined the project can finally be able to know how much they are set to make.

Reactions

Various Nigerians took to their X pages to share their reactions and comments on the Hamster Kombat token allocation. The majority of the comments bordered on the poor allocation of the project while others tried to speculate the listing price of the HMSTR token.

Crypto Lord a leading Nigerian crypto Influencer and traded commented on the Hamster allocation given his prediction on what he thinks most Nigerians will earn.

The #Hamster allocation doesn’t look like anybody is going to make more than $20. The game has changed after $DOGS. He Tweeted

Another X User Ricches commented on the abysmal allocation from the hamster accusing the Hamster team of exploiting its community.

“Hamster allocation is confusing me right now Dev should do something, I have not seen anyone with 10k $HMSTR And the total supply is 100 billion, They don use una cashout “ He tweeted

Other commenters tried to predict the listing price of the HMSTR token while acknowledging the enormous size of the hamster community.

“Hamster will never give you anything you expect. It is not their fault; the community is too big. Hamster listing at the price of 0.01 with a market cap of $1B is never easy. If they do that then they have tried because 1B market cap at TGE is not a kid’s play, it wasn’t easy for Notcoin to do that anyway.

Hamster Listing price is very important as it spells out the amount a miner would make for his or her efforts.

Latest Airdrop Details

The Hamster Kombat team in a recent post on X revealed the latest details on the incoming airdrop including eligible participants and the number of tokens set aside for the Airdrop. Only 43% of the total Hamster Kombat community were eligible for the incoming Airdrop.

“HAMSTER MATH

The results of Season 1 have been finalized:

Over 300 million people have joined Hamster Kombat since March 26, 2024, 131 million qualified for the airdrop on September 26th, and around 2.3 million were banned as cheaters.

30.6 million of qualified users haven’t chosen the withdrawal method before the deadline. You can still claim the tokens though!

Out of 100 billion $HMSTR tokens, 75% is reserved for the community!

60% will be distributed after Season 1. — From this amount, users will get 88.75% immediately during the airdrop, while the remaining — 11.25% will be vested and unlocked ten months after the listing”

Aside from the Hamster Kombat airdrop slated for September 26, another Airdrop Rocky Rabbit is slated for late September too making the last week of the month a very eventful one.

What to Know

Hamster Kombat has the highest community ever built by play to earn crypto projects. At 300 million global players its Airdrop is touted as the biggest Airdrop in Crypto history.

Hamster Kombat is finally set to cook for its miners after months of delay drawbacks and speculations of being a fake project.