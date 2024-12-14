Crypto presales are a perfect way to get involved in a Web 3 project from its onset extracting maximum value and full opportunities. In most presale campaigns the native crypto asset of the project is offered for a reduced price as the project tries to gather funds from early supporters.

The price of the native token usually rises as the presale progresses and grows in popularity. The presale leads up to the moment when the native crypto asset is listed on top exchanges for exchanging

The presale price is usually a lot lower than the listing price making presale a great opportunity to make a quick benefit.

However, it is important to be cautious while joining presales. The Evaluation of the project’s team, technology, tokenomics, and general market potential is highly essential.

A careful selection of great crypto presale campaigns can be a quick way to build up a robust portfolio and make long-term benefits.

In this article, we are going to be highlighting 3 crypto presales happening this December with a solid team and the potential to make huge benefits.

Minotaurus: New Hybrid Casual game making the rounds

Minotaurus is an exciting Web 3 gaming ecosystem with an ongoing presale offering its native MTAUR token for a reduced price.

The game involves navigating a minotaur through a maze while fighting crypto creatures and finding hidden treasures.

The MTAUR token is currently available for $0.00008102 at the presale with a projected listing price of $0.0002.

This means buyers of the MTAUR token at the beginning of the presale are looking at a 400% upswing in their holdings by the end of the presale.

Buyers of MTAUR at the current level of the presale are set for a 150% upswing as well.

Besides the potential upswing in MTAUR holdings, the Presale is also offering a 100,000 USDT giveaway with 10 lucky participants set to win.

One of the participants will be winning a grand prize of $50,000 in MTAUR tokens.

The Minotaurus game is a Hybrid casual game. The Hybrid casual gaming category is currently making the rounds now in the gaming world. The Category pulled in $1.5 billion in 2023.

Luck Hunter: Bridging Online Casino Games with Blockchain Technology

LuckHunter is a new-age online casino bridging exciting gameplay with the potential for financial incentives. Luckhunter leverages blockchain technology to maintain high standards for its projects with security and transparency in mind.

Luckhunter offers a wide range of games from blockchain-intensive experiences to epic casino favourites.

Players of the game gather LHUNT, the native crypto asset of the project for their efforts and the tokens can be used for other utilities including staking and exchanging.

The game is an important addition to the blockchain gaming sector. The game’s unique features, which include a capped supply and incentivizing tokenomics, position it for potential growth.

LHUNT the native crypto asset of the game project is set to appreciate as the game gains more ground and grows its user base.

Shiba Shootout: 1 million USDT in token sales so far

Shiba Shootout is a Web 3 game affiliated with Shiba Inu, the second largest memecoin in the market.

The Web 3 game’s gameplay involves players role-playing Shiba Sharpshooters, engaging in serious gunfights and battles to get incentives in SHIBASHOOT tokens, the native crypto asset of the project.

The game combines action, strategy, and engagement while featuring inbuilt features like staking, referral, and events.

The project has gained traction for its unique gameplay and potential high upside

Shibashoot already achieved 1 million USDT in its ongoing presale. The project enjoys strong community support and its SHIBASHOOT memecoin has all the markings of a high flyer.

Conclusion

The above presales are currently ongoing and are backed by solid teams and communities.

Presales offer an opportunity for early-stage involvement in a crypto project before they go mainstream.

Minotaurus, Luckhunter, and Shibashoot are no exceptions and are currently offering a great opportunity to willing participants to get on board.