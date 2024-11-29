Presales create an avenue for smart crypto enthusiasts to jump on a project and buy its native token before its listing.

Most crypto presales of projects offer a discounted price for their native tokens while also offering giveaways to early participants.

The crypto market experienced a serious bullish run in November adding a whooping 1 trillion USDT to the total market capitalization of all crypto assets.

The Bull Run was a result of varying factors with the most significant being the election victory of Donald Trump.

The November Bull run is still in the works with Bitcoin recovering from a recent slump to exchange hands for $96, 138 at the moment. Other Altcoins also surged in price average despite witnessing slight drops in price.

Here are the top three crypto presales happening in December offering high-value tokens for reduced prices.

Flockers ($FLOCK)

The Flockers crypto project is one of the memecoin projects with a real-world utility. Memecoins are often criticized for lacking real utility and current developers are looking to address the issues by launching memecoins with Utility.

The Flocker project is tailored for Degen traders looking to invest in memecoins with real utility. The project has an ongoing live presale which has raised over $3.6 million since its launch.

The Flocker project offers up to 635% annual staking rewards to participants making it a high-value project to watch out for.

Pepe Unchained Presale (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained is arguably one of the leading presale events in the industry by the amount of money raised.

The ongoing PEPU presale which ends in 14 days has pulled in a whopping $56 million creating a lot of buzz in the industry and attracting investors.

PEPU has a layer 2 solution that offers its users fast transactions and cheap transaction fees making it stand out from other projects.

The presale ends in 14 days so there is still roughly two weeks to get on board.

Crypto All Stars ($STARS)

The Crypto All-Stars project aims to unite all memecoins through meme coin staking.

The project is currently running a live presale which has pulled in $6.5 million so far and ends in 3 weeks.

Meme coin staking provides an alternative to earning with meme coins aside from trading,

Top Memecoin holders can earn rewards by staking their memecoins in the memevault.

The Crypto All-Stars presale will be ending in the second week of December giving a two-week window for interested crypto enthusiasts to get on board.

What to Know

Crypto Presales are a great way to join a project at its early stage and benefit from the project from the get-go. In Presales, the native tokens are acquired for a discount.

The above three crypto presales offer great opportunities to crypto enthusiast dealing with FOMO and looking to get their hands busy going into the new month.