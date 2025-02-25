Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, experienced a significant drop, falling below $91,000 as of February 25, 2025.

The crash followed reports of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Mexico and Canada, triggering a sell-off in the crypto markets.

This marks the second instance where the president’s tariffs have influenced crypto markets, highlighting Bitcoin’s growing reaction to macroeconomic events.

As of today, Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen over 4.5% in the past 24 hours, reaching its lowest level since late November at under $91,000.

This drop mirrors a broader crypto market decline, with the total market capitalization shedding 8%, sliding from over $3.31 trillion to approximately $3.09 trillion.

Other cryptocurrencies also saw significant losses. Ethereum (ETH) dropped 8.5% to below $2,500, while XRP lost 9% of its value, trading at $2.25.

Several speculative assets experienced intensified selling pressure, leading to forced exits by traders.

Memecoins

Memecoins faced sharp drawdowns amid growing concerns about their sustainability and insider manipulations. For instance, Solana, a major hub for memecoin activity, has lost roughly $50 billion in market value over the past month, partly due to the fallout from the Libra memecoin scandal involving Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Another top Solana coin—Official Trump (TRUMP), backed by US President Donald Trump, has dropped by over 75% from its peak.

As a result, the price of SOL has plunged significantly, fueling broader skepticism toward speculative assets in the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, $1.72 billion worth of SOL is set to be unlocked on March 1, increasing selling pressure as new supply enters the market.

What you should know

Trump stated that the US was ‘on time with the tariffs’ on Canada and Mexico.

According to Reuters, this followed inquiries on whether tariffs would be placed on Canadian and Mexican goods once the agreed deadline for a pause arrives next week. In response, Trump reportedly articulated his view that the US had been mistreated by its neighbors and allies.

“We’re on time with the tariffs, and it seems like that’s moving along very rapidly…We’ve been mistreated very badly by many countries, not just Canada and Mexico. We’ve been taken advantage of,” Reuters reported, citing Trump at the White House.

In the immediate aftermath of this report, Bitcoin’s price slipped below the $91,000 threshold and reached $90,707. Data from Coinglass shows that the crash resulted in nearly $1 billion in total liquidations across the crypto industry.

Earlier in February, over $2 billion was wiped out from the crypto market, causing a historic liquidation event.

The incident followed President Trump imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. James CryptoGuru, a popular crypto analyst on X, highlighted that Trump has wiped out up to $734 billion of the crypto market since his second term commenced on January 20.