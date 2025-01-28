The past 24 hours have witnessed a significant sell-off in the technology sector, leading to a massive $920 billion wipe-out in the cryptocurrency market.

This event underscores the volatility and rapid shifts that can occur in the digital currency landscape.

The recent launch of a free, open-source AI model by Chinese startup DeepSeek has intensified competition in the tech industry, resulting in substantial losses in U.S. tech stocks.

This has had a ripple effect on cryptocurrencies, which often correlate with tech equities.

Bitcoin slumps to 11-day low

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, fell below $100,000, hitting an 11-day low. Other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin, also saw significant declines.

Analysts suggest that the strong correlation between Bitcoin and tech stocks, particularly the Nasdaq 100, has contributed to this downturn.

Market sentiment has also been influenced by expectations surrounding U.S. Federal Reserve policies. Investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period, historically leading to a reduced appetite for risk across various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies.

The substantial loss in the cryptocurrency market appears to be driven by a combination of increased competition in the tech sector due to new AI developments and evolving expectations of U.S. monetary policy.

What you need to know

The upcoming days are likely to be pivotal. The first of eight Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings this year is approaching, and the cryptocurrency market is closely watching for any updates on interest rates, which heavily impact speculative assets.

If higher rates are implemented, they would generally discourage risk-taking, potentially delaying recovery. However, despite the volatility, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after past downturns.

For instance, the Mt.Gox crash of 2014 led to a 36% drop in Bitcoin’s price, and the Terra/Luna collapse in 2022 brought Bitcoin down by 50%, from $40,000 to $20,000. Moreover, bear markets in 2018 and 2022 saw cryptocurrencies eventually recover, albeit with varying timelines.

After the 2018 crash, it took Bitcoin nearly three years to reach new all-time highs. During the 2022 market collapse, Bitcoin rebounded in 2023, driven by renewed interest in decentralized finance and institutional adoption.

While short-term recovery may be challenging, the market’s long-term trajectory could still point toward growth, driven by innovation, increased adoption, and greater financial integration.