Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies extended their gains on Monday, buoyed by positive investor sentiment despite concerns over upcoming U.S. tariffs and key economic data releases later this week.

As of 7am WAT, Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $86,590, while Ethereum gained 2.3%, trading at $2,047.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 2.94% in the past 24 hours, reaching $2.84 trillion.

Other notable performers included XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin, which posted gains of 3%, 2%, and 3.8%, respectively. Chainlink, Avalanche, Hedera, and Stellar recorded growth ranging from 3% to 10%.

“Bitcoin is holding above $86,000, registering a 3% gain today. The key resistance level to watch is $86,700; a breakout could pave the way for $90,000,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization surged to $1.727 trillion, with dominance rising to 60.73%. Its 24-hour trading volume soared by 93% to $18.2 billion, while stablecoin transactions accounted for 94.74% of total crypto trading, reaching $57.58 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Solana Outperforms Peers Amid Positive Market Sentiment

Solana (SOL) emerged as a standout performer, surging over 7% in the past 24 hours to trade above $139.

The rally was fueled by reports suggesting that President Trump’s April 2 tariffs may be more targeted than initially feared, easing market concerns.

Weekend rumors indicated that the tariffs might include country exemptions and non-cumulative charges on metals, contributing to improved sentiment across global markets.

The Federal Reserve’s projections for two rate cuts this year further supported risk assets, with the central bank describing potential tariff-induced inflation as “transitory.”

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes expressed optimism about Bitcoin’s trajectory, stating, “The Fed’s policy orientation could help Bitcoin achieve $110k before it retests $76.5k.”

Solana’s momentum aligns with unprecedented acceptance rates. DeFiLlama reported that Solana’s total value locked (TVL) reached 54.87 million SOL, its highest level since June 2022. Ali Charts revealed that a record 11.09 million addresses now hold SOL, underscoring growing adoption.

