Crypto presales are an integral part of the crypto ecosystem and are often seen as an entry point for newbies to the industry.

Crypto presales create the opportunity for potential investors to buy crypto tokens at a discount price while enjoying other benefits of joining a crypto project at its early stage.

Last year, Crypto presales made investors a whopping 180% return on investment (ROI) proving that presales are a trusted component of an effective cryptocurrency strategy.

However, not all crypto presales are successful. Some presales of some crypto projects go on to raise millions of dollars while others flop.

This is largely due to the fact that the components of a successful presale have changed over the years. In the year 2024, for a presale to be successful, the project must have real-world utility and not just run on its community or media hype.

A successful presale these days must also have good tokenomics, a clear roadmap, and a discounted entry price way lower than the expected listing price.

There are tons of crypto presales happening in the month but we have selected 5 main ones that are currently live and offering great opportunities to investors.

Minotaurus

Minotaurus is an Endless Runner Web 3 game that is currently having a live presale. The Minotaurus project is offering its native MTAUR token at a discount.

The MTAUR token is priced at $0.00005982 in the Presale with an expected listing price of $0.0002. This means the token has a potential 234% surge through the various levels of the presale.

The project presale has already gathered 174,385 USDT in its first level.

Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained is the largest memecoin presale in the industry and currently has a live presale ongoing. Pepe unchained presale has gathered $24.5 million and the entry price of the presale is $0.01219

The success of the project can be attributed to its strong and active community.

Crypto All stars

The Crypto All-Stars projects use its Memevault protocol to facilitate the staking of memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Investors in the project’s presale receive a $STARS token for their participation in memecoin staking.

The project presale has gathered $2.5 million with its tokens priced at $0.0015432.

Flockers

Flockers Project is focused on Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) and its unique system has played a huge role in the project gathering $167,000 in its presale.

The project’s token price in the presale is set at $0.0059334.

Artemis (ARTMS)

Artemis is a stellar crypto project that has secured seven major exchange listings before the end of its ICO. The project has raised $700,000 in its presale and the team has grown its community to 55,000 members.

The Artemis project supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Solana, and other networks strengthening its position in the market.

What to Know

Crypto presales are important in the cryptocurrency industry, especially to investors and traders.

These presales listed above are currently live this November and are a good place for anyone new to crypto presales to start.