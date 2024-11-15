Crypto giveaways are a perfect means for new users in the crypto industry to earn crypto assets and other bonuses for free.

Crypto giveaways are quite different from Airdrops because the latter usually entails actively mining or completing tasks in a project.

Crypto giveaways on the other hand are free and often associated with presale events.

Crypto giveaways are an effective strategy for crypto founders to promote their cryptocurrency projects and grow their communities.

In the context of presales, it enables crypto projects to get more attention on their presale event which directly results in them raising more funds for their projects.

In this context, Crypto giveaways benefit all parties involved. The crypto founders promote their presale event and raise more money while investors get giveaways and also acquire tokens for a reduced price.

Crypto giveaways add additional value to Presale events and provide an extra incentive for crypto participants to engage in a presale event raising more money for the project.

Many crypto projects are currently offering giveaways this November on both Presale events or airdrops.

Below is a curated list of top crypto giveaways to pay attention to this month:

Best Wallet Airdrop Giveaway

Best Wallet is a fledgling crypto wallet available on both Google Play store and the App Store. The wallet is constantly gaining recognition for its interoperability supporting up to 60 chains including big names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Best Wallet Project has launched an airdrop giveaway campaign for its native BEST token. The giveaway gives users the opportunity to earn BEST tokens through a series of activities.

The Airdrop giveaway requires users to complete tasks after linking their X account to the airdrop page.

Binance

The largest crypto exchange in terms of spot and derivatives trading volume is always rolling out various giveaways for its users. The giant exchange with trading volume often surpassing $50 billion in 24 hours uses giveaways as one of its main strategies.

Binance users old and new often enjoy various crypto giveaways depending on various activities. Giveaways come either by meeting a certain spot trading volume, such as $200, or by doing select tasks.

The Red Packet Giveaway is a good example of Binance giveaways. The giveaway entails referring friends and gaining an additional packet to climb the ladder. The top 10 referrers will earn $50 USDT each.

Flockers Token Giveaway

Flockers is a DAO-focused crypto project that runs on a unique vote-to-earn system.

Flockers Live Presale has raised over $730,000 and its token is currently going for $0.005793.

The Flockers project is giving away free tokens in its presale event. The project is great for newbies who cannot afford to buy crypto tokens yet.

What to Know

Giveaways are the perfect bait to get the desired reaction from the global crypto community about a project.

Regardless of the giveaway strategy at play, the primary goal remains to get as many participants to engage in a crypto project.

Crypto giveaways are perfect for airdrops and presale events which usually measure its success from the number of people it was able to onboard.