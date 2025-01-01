Pepe-themed meme coins, PEPE and KEKIUS, experienced significant gains after tech billionaire Elon Musk rebranded his X profile, igniting a surge of excitement among meme coin enthusiasts.

Ethereum-based KEKIUS skyrocketed by over 2,600%, reaching an all-time high of $0.301 and seeing its market cap explode from $12.8 million to more than $265 million.

Meanwhile, PEPE rallied roughly 20%, paring some of its losses from the previous week before pulling back slightly.

The hype surrounding Musk’s rebranding has also led to the creation of new meme coins on platforms like Solana’s Pump.fun and Tron’s SunPump, with tickers such as KM, KEKIUS, and MAXIMUS quickly appearing on the scene.

Elon Musk’s ‘Kekius Maximus’ Persona Sparks Market Mania

On December 31, 2024, Musk surprised his 210 million X followers by updating his profile to feature a new display name, ‘Kekius Maximus,’ and an avatar of Pepe the Frog dressed in golden gladiator armor holding a video game controller.

The profile picture combines inspirations from Maximus Decimus Meridius, the iconic protagonist from the film Gladiator, and Pepe the Frog, a popular internet meme often associated with gaming culture.

While Musk did not provide an official reason for the rebrand, he dropped a cryptic hint earlier, tweeting:

“Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE.”

The tweet references Path of Exile, an online game Musk is known to play, where reaching level 80 represents a significant milestone.

Musk’s affinity for Pepe-themed imagery is not new. In recent months, his tweets featuring Pepe memes have sparked similar market reactions. For example, on December 10, Musk shared an image of ‘Kekius Maximus’ created by Grok, which triggered a short rally for PEPE.

Caution for Meme Coin Traders

While these rallies have captivated investors, the crypto community warns against over-reliance on celebrity-driven hype. Such rallies often prove short-lived.

In 2020, Musk’s tweets drove Dogecoin (DOGE) to an all-time high of $0.7376 by May 2021, with its market cap surpassing $47 billion. However, Dogecoin eventually retraced, ending the year at just $0.1708.

Similarly, the Solana-based meme coin Water (WATER) surged 400% after a promotional post by soccer legend Lionel Messi, only to lose most of its gains shortly afterward.

Current Market Update

As of press time:

PEPE has dropped 9% from its intra-day high of $0.000021 as profit-taking kicks in.

KEKIUS has retraced 6% from its peak of $0.301 and is now trading at $0.286.

Investors are advised to approach with caution, as celebrity-driven meme coin rallies can be highly volatile and unsustainable.

What to Know

Memecoin like Kekius are quite notorious for slumping in price value after days of initial pump. However, a strong community can save a memecoin and give it prolonged value as seen with Dogecoin.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu proved the doubters wrong by remaining relevant after many years since its launch. Ironically Elon Musk was slightly involved with Dogecoin in its early days. Kekeius Maximus is another memecoin the billionaire businessman is fronting. It remains for the industry to see how far the memecoin will go.