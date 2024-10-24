Hamster Kombat, the biggest and the most popular Tap-to-Earn project has witnessed its Telegram subscribers drop from 60.7 million to 55 million in the month of October per data from Tgstats.

The Hamster Kombat announcement channel which is one of the most followed crypto project channels has been losing an average of 200,000 subscribers on a daily basis.

The steep drop in the number of Hamster Kombat Subscribers on Telegram can be attributed to the poor token allocation the project dished out during its Airdrop campaign to millions of its miners after many months of active participation.

Aside from Hamster Kombat, the subscriber numbers for other Telegram mini-app channels like Tapswap, DOGS, Yescoin, and Catizen have also dropped sharply this month. Away from Telegram, overall interest in Hamster Kombat has also plummeted, reflected by Google Trends data.

Search interest for the keyword “Hamster Kombat” dropped sharply from a peak of 100 points in September to just 3 points in October. This decline followed community dissatisfaction with the airdrop campaign.

Following the project’s abysmal airdrop, a huge chunk of its community members have come out to criticize it calling for others to unfollow the project on all social media channels.

Crypto Khan an avid member of the Hamster Kombat community registered his displeasure with the project while urging his community to unfollow Hamster Kombat on all Platforms.

“Hamster Kombat has cheated the community. It’s time to give them back. They have allocated a large portion of airdrops to bootlicking YouTubers and influencers for referrals.

I am unfollowing @hamster_kombat on every single social media platform. Now it’s your turn to unfollow them and show the world that no other project should dare to treat their community this way.

Unfollow and report all social media accounts of those influencers and YouTubers who have been bootlicking Hamster Kombat and selling false dreams for their own benefit. Share screenshots below to let the world know what happened with this project and how some YouTubers misused their community. It’s now or never. If you stay silent more projects like Hamster Kombat will come.” Crypto Khan tweeted

The Hamster Kombat project came under lots of fire after the majority of their community received crypto dust for their efforts after many months of mining and engagement.

What to Know

The Project which was arguably the most backed crypto Tap to Earn project with a global base of over 300 million players turned out to be a huge disappointment casting further aspersions on the credibility of Tap to earn projects.

The Hamster Kombat project Airdrop remains the biggest Airdrop event in 2024 in terms of tokens distributed and number of participants.