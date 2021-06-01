President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Mustapha Habib as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Presidency disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, stating that the former DG would join the newly launched Senior Citizens Centre.

What the Presidency said

“President Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Mustapha Habib as new Director-General of NEMA to replace AVM Muhammad (rtd), who is now Chairman of the National Senior Citizens Centre. Dr Emem Omokaro will serve as Director-General of the Senior Citizens Centre,” the statement read.

The appointment will last for four years.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics recently reported that NEMA announced the launch of three Automatic Weather Observation Stations, which were at various stages of installation, to enhance flood forecasting and management in Nigeria.