The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced the launch of three Automatic Weather Observation Stations which are at various stages of installation.

This was disclosed by NEMA Boss, AVM. Muhammadu Muhammed in a statement on Monday evening.

What the NEMA Boss said

“To enhance flood forecasting and management in Nigeria, NEMA is currently supporting Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in establishing three Automatic Weather Observation Stations which are at various stages of installation located in Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti and Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State.

These stations will be used not only for hydrological predictions but also to train students in the field of Geography, Engineering, Agriculture, meteorology, climate change and other sciences.”

The NEMA boss also added that NIHSA’s Annual Flood Outlooks have been a veritable tool for NEMA in flood preparedness, mitigation and response since 2013.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in March that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and urged states and local governments to embark on precautionary measures to prevent cases of flooding.