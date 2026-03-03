Hollywood slasher sequel Scream 7 has opened strongly in Nigerian cinemas, recording a N22 million debut, according to early box office figures compiled from local exhibitors.

The movie was released in Nigerian cinemas on February 27, 2026.

Major Nigerian cinema chains, including Filmhouse Cinemas, Silverbird Cinemas, and Genesis Cinemas, already feature the film from that date.

The performance highlights the sustained appeal of established Hollywood franchises in Nigeria’s cinema market, particularly within the horror genre.

About the film

Scream 7 is the seventh installment in the long-running Scream film series was produced on a reported budget of $45 million.

Now, on a global scale, it has grossed $96.7 million worldwide so far. At the domestic box office, Scream 7 opened to an impressive $29.3 million on Friday, $21.7 million on Saturday, and $12.6 million on Sunday, delivering a massive $63.6 million three-day debut.

This marks the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, comfortably surpassing Scream VI’s $44.4 million benchmark.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by Spyglass Media Group alongside Project X Entertainment, the latest sequel marks a creative reset for the franchise.

Kevin Williamson, who created the original Scream and helped define its meta-horror style, returns as director, a move that has been widely viewed as an effort to reconnect the series with its roots.

A major money driver has been the return of legacy cast members, led by Neve Campbell, who reprises her role as Sidney Prescott after being absent from the previous instalment. Her comeback, alongside familiar faces such as Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Matthew Lillard, has helped reignite nostalgia among longtime fans while expanding the story to a new generation of characters.

What you should know

In Nigeria, Scream 7’s N22 million opening places it ahead of several recent Hollywood releases.

The film comfortably outperformed titles such as GOAT, which recorded N9.6 million over the last weekend and has posted a cumulative N36.8 million by its third week in Nigerian cinemas.

On a global front, “GOAT” ranked fourth in its third weekend with $1.2 million, pushing its cumulative total to $16.1 million.

Despite receiving largely negative reviews from critics, Scream 7 recorded the highest opening weekend in the franchise’s global history, reinforcing the gap that often exists between critical reception and box office performance.

For cinema operators, the Nigerian debut suggests steady foot traffic in the coming weeks, particularly among younger audiences who traditionally drive horror ticket sales.