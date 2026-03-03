The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has dismissed a statement circulating online that there have been no distress calls from Nigerians in Iran due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols at NIDCOM in Abuja.

The Commission said the remark attributed to its spokesman was not issued by the organisation and clarified the actual situation on the ground.

What NIDCOM said

According to the Commission, it has received calls from a few Nigerians in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iran making enquiries about possible evacuation plans should the situation deteriorate.

“The attention of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has been drawn to a statement credited to the Commission Spokesman … that there are no distress calls from Nigerians stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing crisis in the region. I never issued such statement,” the notice read.

NIDCOM stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with relevant agencies to take appropriate steps if necessary. It also appealed to Nigerians in affected countries to adhere strictly to travel advisories issued by the ministry and to contact the designated emergency numbers where required.

“Nigerians in affected countries should be rest assured that the federal government is monitoring the situation and would take necessary steps to ensure no Nigerian life is endangered,” they stated.

Backstory

The denial comes against the backdrop of an escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Last week, the Federal Government issued a travel advisory to Nigerians residing in or visiting Iran and neighbouring Gulf states, urging them to exercise caution, limit non-essential movement and comply with local safety directives as hostilities intensify.

The advisories followed a series of military exchanges between the U.S., Israel and Iran that have disrupted airspace, caused international flight cancellations in the region, and prompted several governments to warn citizens to stay vigilant.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is in constant contact with Nigerian missions in Gulf countries and is actively coordinating with international partners to ensure the safety of citizens abroad.

What you should know

The conflict stems from the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, which has drawn retaliation from Iran across the Middle East.

As a result, multiple countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Israel have experienced explosions, strikes and airspace disruptions.

Confirmed reports state that Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting military installations, infrastructure and bases in these countries as tensions spread.

The wider confrontation has also affected global aviation and regional stability, with many nations issuing travel advisories and urging their citizens to avoid non‑essential movement as airspace closures and military operations persist.