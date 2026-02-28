Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes against American military installations across the Middle East, with a reported direct hit on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Bahrain’s National Communication Centre confirmed on Saturday that a missile struck a service facility at Naval Support Activity Bahrain in the Juffair/Mina Salman port area.

The escalation comes hours after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on targets in Tehran and other parts of Iran.

What they are saying

In a statement, Bahrain’s National Communication Centre said:

“The Fifth Fleet’s service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide details later.”

The facility serves as the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which oversees naval operations in the Gulf region.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for US military operations in the Middle East, had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting regarding the extent of damage or possible casualties.

Iran also fired ballistic missiles toward Israel. Israeli defence systems reportedly intercepted several of the incoming projectiles.

Backstory

The strikes follow Israeli attacks earlier in the day on Tehran and other Iranian targets. The United States subsequently joined the operation, described by the Department of Defense as “Operation Epic Fury.”

Iranian officials had previously warned that any military action on its territory would prompt retaliation against US military bases in neighbouring countries.

Reports indicate that additional Iranian missile launches targeted other facilities in the region hosting American forces.

More insights

Qatar confirmed intercepting two Iranian missiles over its airspace. The country hosts Al Udeid Air Base, a major US military installation and forward headquarters for American air operations in the region.

In the United Arab Emirates, explosions and smoke were reported in Abu Dhabi, leading authorities to temporarily close the country’s airspace.

The UAE is home to Al Dhafra Air Base, another key US military facility.

Sirens were also reported in Jordan’s capital, Amman, amid claims of missile activity near US-linked sites. Kuwait and other Gulf nations hosting American troops issued precautionary shelter-in-place directives.

What you should know

Amid heightened military tensions, oil prices fell on Friday following extended nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which helped ease concerns about potential supply disruptions.