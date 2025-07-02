The Italian government has approved a new visa quota plan to offer nearly half a million work permits to foreign nationals outside the European Union between 2026 and 2028.

The move is part of a wider migration strategy to fill workforce gaps in critical sectors, including agriculture, construction, healthcare, and tourism.

According to official reports, the new plan was approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and will roll out over three years.

Under the approved plan, Italy will distribute 497,550 new work permits to non-EU workers across the following periods:

2026: 164,850 permits

2027–2028: Remaining permits will be issued gradually

The latest quota follows a similar framework implemented between 2023 and 2025, during which over 450,000 permits were allocated to address critical labour shortages.

Labour crisis behind migration quota

Italy’s new visa policy is driven by urgent demographic and workforce challenges threatening the country’s economic stability. In 2024 alone, official records showed that deaths exceeded births by 281,000, contributing to a continued population decline.

The total population fell by 37,000 during the year, marking the latest drop in a downward trend that has persisted for over a decade. A combination of low birth rates and an ageing population is shrinking the country’s working-age demographic, leading to labour shortages in key sectors.

Projections from national economic observers indicate that Italy may need to bring in at least 10 million foreign workers by 2050 to maintain its population size and support economic productivity.

Sectors to benefit from the quota expansion

The Italian government noted that the new visa allocation was based on “real demand from businesses” and past visa request trends. The sectors highlighted include:

Agriculture

Italy’s largest farmers’ association, Coldiretti, welcomed the approval of the quota, describing it as essential for food security and the survival of rural communities.

Construction

The construction sector continues to experience workforce shortages, especially in areas with large infrastructure projects.

Tourism and Hospitality

Tourism-dependent businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and travel firms have reported difficulty filling seasonal roles.

Healthcare

There is a growing demand for nurses, caregivers, and support staff to meet rising pressure on healthcare facilities due to Italy’s ageing population.

Manufacturing

Industrial zones, particularly in northern Italy, require machine operators, technicians, and mechanics to meet production needs.

What this means for non-EU job seekers

Foreign nationals planning to migrate to Italy for work are expected to benefit from the expanded quota through a series of recent policy reforms. The visa application process has been simplified through the introduction of digital documentation and faster processing timelines, making it easier for applicants to complete requirements.

The new quotas also open up broader access to jobs in sectors facing labour shortages, allowing more foreign workers to legally enter the country for employment.

In addition to employment opportunities, the policy guarantees legal protections for migrants, granting them access to healthcare and social security services on par with Italian citizens.

The government has also removed restrictions on converting seasonal or long-stay permits, offering workers a clearer path to long-term residence.