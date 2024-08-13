Disney’s Marvel superhero movies, Deadpool and Wolverine achieved notable success at the Nigerian box office, with total ticket sales reaching N420 million.

This result highlights the continued strong performance of major Hollywood franchises in the Nigerian market.

Last week, Nairametrics reported that the film, starring Ryan Reynolds, grossed N300 million after just two weeks in cinemas.

The third instalment in the Deadpool series, the movie has capitalized on its established fanbase and the popularity of its characters.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film has performed well in Nigeria despite a challenging economic environment. With global box office earnings exceeding N1 billion, Deadpool and Wolverine could potentially reach even more at Nigerian cinemas.

Directed by Shawn Levy, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells, the film is produced by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment. It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a sequel to Deadpool* (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, along with a supporting cast that includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

What we know

This success is part of a larger trend of Hollywood films doing well in Nigeria. For example, Bad Boys 4 has grossed N454 million across Nigerian cinemas, with over 88,000 tickets sold. The film, starring Will Smith, has been another strong performer, continuing the trend of Hollywood blockbusters attracting large audiences in Nigeria.

Another Hollywood release, It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel starring Blake Lively, also made an impact. While the film took the second spot at the U.S. box office with approximately $50 million domestically, its performance in Nigeria was more modest, earning N6.4 million during its opening weekend.

August has shown potential for strong box office performances in Nigeria, with several films achieving notable commercial success. For instance, the animated feature Inside Out 2 has recorded N97 million in Nigerian cinemas.

Globally, the film has crossed the $1 billion mark, surpassing last year’s record set by Barbie. With a reported budget of $200 million, Inside Out 2 is close to reaching the $1.6 billion milestone and is currently the 10th-highest-grossing film in history. It may soon surpass the $1.64 billion lifetime gross of The Lion King remake.

These results indicate a positive outlook for the Nigerian cinema industry, with international blockbusters continuing to draw significant audiences and generate considerable revenue. The performance of Deadpool and Wolverine in Nigerian cinemas demonstrates the ongoing popularity of superhero films and their ability to engage audiences across different markets.

What to know

Other releases from the stables of Hollywood will come to Nigerian cinemas towards the end of the year.

