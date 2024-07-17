Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s summer hit, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, has surpassed the N400 million mark at the Nigerian box office.

According to data posted by the Nigerian Box Office page on X, the movie has recorded over 88,000 admissions. Admissions refer to the total number of tickets sold for a movie screened at cinemas.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die crosses the N400M mark with over 88K admissions. It becomes the 1st non-December movie to cross that mark since The Woman King (October 2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 2022),” the page reported.

Over the weekend of July 12-14, 2024, the action-packed adventure grossed N360 million, as reported by Nairametrics.

Previous data from the Nigerian box office showed that Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiered on June 7, 2024, and has since been the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in Nigeria, as reported by Film One Entertainment. In its first 11 days, the Hollywood action-comedy grossed ₦167 million.

During its opening weekend (June 7-9, 2024), Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed N68.94 million, securing its position as the most-watched film in Nigerian cinemas for that period. By the end of its first week, it had surpassed the n100 million mark, reaching over N104 million in six days.

Directed by Adil & Bilall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth installment in the popular buddy cop series. The film continues the adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence).

Globally, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has made $184.8 million domestically and $193.1 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $377.9 million to date. The production budget for the film was $100 million before prints and advertising.

What You Should Know

Hollywood’s Bad Boys 4 follows the trail of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s box office success in Nigeria. The Bad Boys franchise has surpassed the $1.2 billion mark since its inception in 1995. The film series crossed the billion-dollar threshold less than two weeks after its June 7 worldwide premiere, according to Collider.

Ride or Die still has some way to go to become the highest-earning film in the Bad Boys series, chasing Bad Boys for Life’s tally of $426.5 million made worldwide following its 2020 release. The last two Bad Boys sequels were directed by long-time collaborators Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with both films earning high marks from critics.

According to reports Bad Boys: Ride or Die will become available on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 23. The streaming tracker is typically accurate with its release dates, although it noted that distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment did not confirm the release date, and it was subject to change.

Like most PVOD releases, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be available for purchase or rent on several digital outlets, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU. The film is listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is generally a reflection of a film’s digital purchase price.