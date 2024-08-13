Governor Biodun Oyebanji has inaugurated the Ekiti Startup Garage to nurture creativity, promote entrepreneurship, and create an environment for youths to thrive in the digital space.

According to the Ekiti state government, the facility aims to bring together techpreneurs, researchers, developers, and investors to collaborate and create groundbreaking solutions, thus fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in the state.

Governor Oyebanji, speaking in Ado Ekiti on Monday during the inauguration of the state’s first innovation hub, the “Ekiti Startup Garage,” highlighted the significance of this initiative as part of his administration’s vision to place the state at the forefront of digital transformation, economic development, and prosperity

What he said

On making Ekiti a leader in innovation and technology in Nigeria the governor of the state stated :

“Today, we celebrate not just the opening of a facility, but the realization of a vision – one that places Ekiti State at the forefront of digital transformation, economic development, and prosperity. This Innovation Hub is a testament to our commitment to nurturing creativity, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing a conducive environment for our youth to thrive in the digital space,” said Governor Oyebanji.

The Governor emphasized that the startup garage is more than just a physical space; it represents a dynamic and comprehensive digital ecosystem geared at making Ekiti a leader in innovation and technology in Nigeria.

“The Ekiti Startup Garage (ESG) is more than just a physical space. It is a dynamic and comprehensive digital ecosystem where ideas will be born, nurtured, and transformed into impactful solutions that address local and global challenges. This hub will serve as a crucible for innovation, bringing together techpreneurs, researchers, developers, and investors to collaborate and create groundbreaking solutions,” he stated.

At the event, there was display of innovative projects by young scientists, who explained their ideas to the Governor, who assured the youths that his administration is committed to turning their innovative ideas into opportunities that will stimulate the economy, attract investments, create jobs, and enhance the state’s overall prosperity.

What you should know

The recently inaugurated Ekiti Startup Garage is the state’s first innovation hub, provides a 24/7 environment designed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation. This facility is equipped with high-speed internet to support efficient research and communication

The hub offers flexible co-working spaces that facilitate collaboration among techpreneurs, researchers, and developers. It also provides resources for hosting events, such as workshops and seminars, related to technology and innovation.

Technical support is available on-site to address issues and assist with ongoing projects. Additionally, the Ekiti Startup Garage features incubation programs to help startups grow, offering mentorship and access to necessary resources.