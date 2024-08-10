The Lagos State Government has announced a 25% fare reduction on the Blue Line Rail during off-peak hours, set between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, effective August 12, 2024.

Additionally, travel time between Marina and Mile 2 will be shortened to just 18 minutes.

This update was shared by the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, in a statement on LAMATA’s X handle on Saturday.

She highlighted that the reduced travel time means a train will be available every 18 minutes in both directions, enabling commuters to plan their journeys more efficiently.

Akinajo also announced that starting Monday, August 12, the number of daily trips on the Blue Line will increase from 54 to 72, while the current Sunday schedule will remain unchanged.

“The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will from Monday, 12th August 2024 upscale the number of trips from 54 to 72 per day. The current schedule for Sunday operations remained unchanged.

“Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs, Abimbola Akinajo announced during the weekend that Blue Line riders will now travel between Marina and Mile 2 in just about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

“The implication is that there would be a train every 18 minutes both ways, thus allowing commuters to plan their trips.

“Besides, she announced a 25% per cent discount fare for commuters travelling within the off-peak period set at 10:00 am and 4:00 pm daily,” the statement read in part.

The statement also highlighted that the updated train schedule is expected to reduce journey times, encourage greater use of the service during off-peak hours, and lower overall transportation costs. The new timetables are accessible on the LAMATA website, at stations, and on LAMATA’s social media platforms.

Additionally, it noted that since the launch of passenger operations on the Blue Line metro rail on September 4, 2023, the Blue Line has successfully transported nearly two million passengers.

What you should know

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line is a 27-kilometre urban rail route connecting Marina and Okokomaiko, built in phases.

The first 13-kilometer phase, from Marina to Mile 2, includes five stations: Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre, and Marina.

Powered by its own power plant, the Blue Line began operations on September 4, 2023. By January 4, 2024, it had transported 583,000 passengers—well below the state government’s target of 150,000 daily riders.

However, as of the latest update, nearly two million passengers have been transported since its launch, more than doubling the ridership in just over six months from the last reported figures.

LAMATA’s Managing Director, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo announced that the second phase is expected to be completed by 2027, with construction by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).