The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, has confirmed that approximately 430,000 visa applications by Nigerians have been approved this year.

This was disclosed in a press release by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

According to the release, Dr. Montgomery made this statement in a meeting with the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa while advising applicants to apply directly and avoid intermediaries to prevent any issues.

“Approximately 430,000 Nigerian visa applications have been successfully processed in 2024’’ he stated.

Recent unrest and measures for diaspora safety

On the ongoing protest in the United Kingdom, he reassured the Nigerian diaspora in the United Kingdom of their safety and security.

“The UK is home to people from diverse countries and races, and it will continue to welcome qualified individuals to live, study, and work. We will not accept discrimination or attacks against any community.”

During the meeting, he mentioned that 60 special courts have been established, consisting of UK Police and legal operatives, to address the criminal activities.

To date, over 400 individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest as the government seeks justice against those who incite violence through hatred and disinformation online

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), noted that, “No Nigerian has been reported dead or affected by the unrest so far.”

She confirmed that NIDCOM is in continuous contact with the Nigerian High Commission in London and various diaspora groups, all of whom have reported no casualties.

Dabiri-Erewa praised the UK Government for its prompt interventions, particularly the arrests made, and reminded Nigerians to stay safe and vigilant and follow the travel advisory issued by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Backstory

In response to recent violent demonstrations in the UK by far-right and other extra-parliamentary, the Nigerian government issued a travel alert following violent demonstrations in the United Kingdom advising Nigerian citizens planning to visit the UK to heed the advisory to avoid potential risks.

According to reports from Nairametrics, about 420 people have been arrested by UK police following riots that erupted in Manchester, Liverpool, Hull, and Stoke, causing widespread destruction within the country.

Nigerian government disclosed that the situation which stemmed from the killing of three young girls at a concert, could lead to an increased risk of violence and disorder. The government further advised Nigerians in the UK to be extra vigilant.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported a recent UK Home Office data shows that shows a 38% decline in study visas issued to Nigerians from March 2023 to March 2024.

This decrease follows a January 2024 rule change limiting dependents for international students unless in research-focused postgraduate programs.

The number of visas for Nigerians fell from 50,000 to 45,000, amid a broader 6% drop in main applicant visas. The overall issuance peaked in June 2023 but has slightly decreased since.