The British government announced on Wednesday that it would enforce stricter immigration rules aimed at preventing undocumented migrants who arrive illegally from obtaining British citizenship.

Under the new guidelines, such individuals will typically be denied the opportunity to apply for citizenship.

The UK Home Office clarified that the new policy would make it clearer that anyone who enters the country illegally, including those arriving by small boats, would have their applications for British citizenship refused.

According to a report by Channels TV, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government is under significant pressure to reduce migration, especially after the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, received nearly four million votes in the last general election. This marked an unprecedented success for the far-right party, further adding to the pressure on the government.

A spokesperson from the Home Office stated, “This guidance further strengthens measures to make it clear that anyone who enters the UK illegally, including small boat arrivals, faces having a British citizenship application refused.”

Criticism from labour MPs and immigration advocates

Reports inform that the new immigration rules have been met with opposition from some Labour MPs. Lawmaker Stella Creasy expressed her concerns, stating on X, “If we give someone refugee status, it can’t be right to then refuse them a route to become a British citizen,” adding that the policy could leave refugees in a “forever second class” status.

Immigration law blog Free Movement also criticized the changes, saying that the revised guidelines could block many refugees from becoming naturalized British citizens. The blog referred to the new guidance as “incredibly spiteful and damaging to integration,” arguing that it would harm the long-term integration of migrants into British society.

New border security and immigration bill

This announcement follows ongoing debates in Parliament about the government’s new Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill, which aims to grant law enforcement officials powers similar to those used in counter-terrorism efforts. The Bill focuses on dismantling criminal networks that bring irregular migrants across the English Channel.

The Bill, as reported, is part of a broader effort by the Labour government to address the growing concerns surrounding illegal and undocumented immigration. The issue has been a point of contention since the 2024 election, where immigration played a key role in the campaign. Following his victory, Prime Minister Starmer abandoned the controversial plan proposed by his Conservative predecessor, Rishi Sunak, to send undocumented migrants to Rwanda. Instead, Starmer has pledged to focus on targeting criminal gangs that facilitate illegal migration.

Increase in channel crossings and political pressure

The debate over immigration comes amid a significant rise in the number of people crossing the Channel illegally. Provisional figures from the UK interior ministry show that 36,816 people were detected making the crossing in 2024, a 25% increase from the 29,437 arrivals in 2023. This surge in numbers has further intensified the political debate surrounding immigration and the Labour government’s response to it.

The UK government’s recent move to tighten immigration rules is stated as a response to increasing public pressure and political challenges regarding illegal immigration. However, the new policies have sparked significant criticism from Labour MPs and immigration advocates, raising questions about their potential impact on refugees and their ability to integrate into British society.