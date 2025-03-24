The number of migrants crossing the English Channel has surpassed 5,000 in 2025, the earliest point in the year this total has been reached, according to the latest data from the Home Office.

Meaning that this is the first time the total has reached that number so early in the year.

The English Channel refers to the body of water that separates southern England from northern France. It connects the North Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

It has been an important route for trade and travel and is famous for the English Channel Tunnel, which allows vehicles and passengers to travel between the UK and France by train beneath the sea.

As of March 22nd, the Home Office recorded 241 people crossed in four boats, bringing the total for the year to 5,512. This compares to 4,306 by the same date in 2024, 3,683 in 2023, and 3,836 in 2022.

Record single-day crossings

According to BBC News, the largest daily total of crossings in 2025 occurred on March 2nd, with 592 people arriving in 11 boats. This remains the highest number of migrants to cross in a single day so far this year.

The data on arrivals includes individuals who:

Are detected on arrival in the UK

Are detected in the Channel by UK authorities and subsequently brought to the UK

The data on arrivals does not include individuals who:

Arrive in the UK on larger vessels, such as go-fast craft, yachts (except those arriving in the area of operations of small boats), motor cruisers, tugs, and fishing vessels – although these are rarely used by irregular migrants at present

Arrive in the UK clandestinely on larger vessels not referenced above, including where hidden in a vehicle on a ferry

Are prevented from departing France, or those intercepted by French authorities and returned to France

Arrive in the UK undetected, or where there have been reports of people making the crossing, but no actual encounters

A French coastguard, according to reports, confirmed that two migrants died while attempting to cross the Channel on Wednesday and Thursday. Further details about the incidents have not been made public.

New government measures against smuggling

The UK government has taken steps to address the issue, including a new agreement with France signed in March to enhance cooperation in tackling people smuggling. Furthermore, the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill is progressing through Parliament, proposing new criminal offenses and increased powers for police and enforcement agencies.

A spokesperson for the Home Office stated,

“We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.”

The spokesperson further noted the government’s commitment to dismantling people-smuggling operations, adding,

“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”

With the number of migrants crossing the Channel continuing to rise, both the UK and French governments face increasing pressure to address the growing challenge.

While efforts to enhance cooperation and strengthen border security are ongoing, the issue remains a significant concern for both nations.