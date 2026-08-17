Russia begins new talent visa with faster route to permanent residence

Russia has introduced a new multiple-entry talent visa for highly skilled foreign professionals, offering eligible applicants a faster route to permanent residency and, in some cases, Russian citizenship.

Russia has introduced a new multiple-entry talent visa for highly skilled foreign professionals, offering eligible applicants a faster route to permanent residency and, in some cases, Russian citizenship.

The new visa targets foreign nationals considered capable of contributing to Russia’s economy, technology and other priority sectors, including highly skilled professionals, graduates of leading universities, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and individuals with rare expertise, Travel Biz reported.

Creative professionals and sports talents are also among those who may qualify under the programme. Applications will initially be assessed by Russia’s new Agency for Attracting Foreign Talents before applicants proceed through the country’s existing immigration process.

What they are saying

One of the major benefits of the talent visa is the opportunity to bypass some of the requirements associated with Russia’s standard immigration pathway.

Eligible visa holders can apply for a temporary residence permit without being subject to the usual quota requirement or Russian-language requirement.

There is also a faster route for applicants who demonstrate proficiency in the Russian language.

Those who pass the required Russian language test can skip the temporary residence permit stage and apply directly for permanent residence.

Under the standard route, foreign nationals generally need to hold a temporary residence permit for at least eight months before applying for permanent residency.

The new system therefore provides a potentially shorter pathway for highly skilled foreigners Russia wants to attract and retain.

Citizenship pathway

The programme could also provide some eligible talent visa holders with access to a simplified route to Russian citizenship.

Eligibility will depend on individual circumstances, exceptional achievements or support from relevant Russian government bodies.

The policy effectively positions the talent visa as more than a short-term work or entry permit. It is structured as a long-term immigration pathway for professionals and individuals whose skills are considered valuable to Russia.

What you should know

The new talent visa comes as Russia continues to adjust its immigration and entry policies to attract foreign visitors and professionals.

In July 2025, Nairametrics reported that Russia was expanding its electronic visa programme, increasing its validity period from 60 days to 120 days and raising the maximum permitted stay from 16 to 30 consecutive days.

The changes, which took effect on August 23, 2025, applied to travellers from 64 eligible countries and were designed to provide greater flexibility for tourism, business and cultural visits.

Russia’s e-visa programme, introduced nationwide in August 2023, had attracted more than 1.2 million visitors by the time of the announcement, with China, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Turkey, India and Estonia among the largest sources of arrivals.

The electronic visa process also remained fully digital, with applicants able to submit their documents online and typically receive approval within four calendar days. The fee was about $50, while children under six were exempt from the visa fee apart from applicable bank charges.

The latest talent visa initiative marks a further shift towards attracting specific categories of foreigners, particularly those with skills and achievements that align with Russia’s economic, technological, scientific and cultural priorities.