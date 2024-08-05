The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, stated that the suspension of import duties on certain food items into the country will remain in effect only until the next harvest, expected around October or November this year.

Kyari made this declaration during an interview with Channels TV on Sunday in Abuja.

The Minister highlighted that the importation of food items is a temporary measure by the federal government to curb food inflation and will not continue indefinitely.

He mentioned that the country is expected to have a substantial harvest in the coming months, which is anticipated to reduce food prices significantly.

“We are talking about an importation level of 300,000 to 400,000 metric tonnes per month for all the five crops. It will last only till harvest. It’s about October or November this year. That’s when we’re going to have the harvest.

“We’re expecting a bumper harvest,” Kyari said.

Importation due to Lean Farming Season

Speaking further, Kyari also explained that the Importation of these food items is as a result of the cyclical issue in farming season.

According to him, the country is currently experiencing a lean season in agriculture, leading to low production and yield of certain crops in the farmlands.

The Minister said this is why the federal government is resorting to specific food items to reduce the impact of these low-yield crops and high prices of staple food in the market.

“The season that we find ourselves now is a cyclical issue that you have in agriculture. This is what you call the lean season and this is between June, July and August before the next harvest.

“That is why Mr. President has decided to import rice, maize, wheat and other staple foods. As soon as all the fiscal issues have been worked out and the ministry of finance and customs have issued out the fiscal aspect of it,” Kyari said.

What you should know

Nigeria is currently facing the highest cost of living crisis in decades, with food inflation soaring over 40%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The surge in staple food prices has sparked social unrest, leading many young Nigerians to protest against the high cost of living.

The protest, tagged as the EndBadGovernance or Hunger Protest, is expected to last for ten days.

Unfortunately, the demonstrations have resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of public property, and looting in some parts of the country.

On Sunday, however, President Tinubu addressed the nation, appealing to the youth in particular to suspend the protest and give room to dialogue with the government.