The Kaduna State Government has partnered with the United Nations through the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to enhance its tomato value chain, leverage its agricultural potential, and address food security.

The Technical Cooperation Project, titled ‘Smart Tomato Value Chain Enhancement Through Sustainable Practices for Livelihood Improvement in Kaduna State’, was signed at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Thursday.

The project also seeks to support smallholder farmers to address hunger, and malnutrition, and stimulate inclusive socio-economic growth in the state.

Kaduna’s role in Nigeria’s food security

Speaking earlier, Gov. Uba Sani highlighted Kaduna State’s significant role in Nigeria’s food security, noting its position as a leading producer of various agricultural commodities, including ginger, maize, soybeans, tomatoes, and sorghum.

According to him, agriculture contributes over 51% to the state’s GDP and employs more than 70% of its population.

Sani stated that youths make up nearly half of Kaduna State’s over 10 million population.

Favorable climate and budgetary commitment to Agriculture

Governor Sani stressed that Kaduna is endowed with favourable climatic conditions, enabling year-round agricultural activities.

“Kaduna State is one of the leading tomato-producing states in the country,” he said. “It is our hope that this new partnership will catalyse our rapid progression toward attaining and maintaining the coveted top spot as a major producer in Nigeria and West Africa.”

According to him, agriculture is the primary source of income for the majority of the people.

Sani pointed out that the budgetary allocation to agriculture demonstrated his administration’s commitment to food security and sustainable livelihoods, even as a subnational government.

He added, “That was why we allocated about N74 billion (9.3%) of our 2025 budget, in our effort towards meeting the 2014 Malabo Declaration of 10% budgetary allocation to agriculture.’’

However, he argued that accelerating agricultural growth and transformation was capital-intensive.

Sani said, “That is why the Kaduna State Government welcomes this opportunity to partner with FAO and enhance our tomato production value chain through sustainable practices.”

FAO’s commitment to strengthening the tomato value chain

In his remarks, the FAO Country Representative, Koffy Dominique, stated that the organization was committed to strengthening the entire tomato value chain.

According to him, this commitment aims to address challenges in production, post-harvest losses, and the strengthening of cooperatives.

He added that FAO would focus on enhancing production techniques to improve yields and quality while reducing post-harvest losses through better storage, processing, and infrastructure development.

Kaduna’s potential as an agricultural powerhouse

The FAO Country Representative said the organization would continue to advocate for agricultural transformation and sustainable food systems in the North-West region, particularly in Kaduna State.

“Kaduna State has the capacity to become a powerhouse in agricultural production, value addition, and food security, not only for the nation but for the continent,” he added.

According to Kouacou, there are significant opportunities for economic growth, food security, and prosperity.

“This is possible if we harness this potential strategically and collaboratively.

“This signing ceremony represents more than just an agreement; it is a milestone in our shared journey toward sustainable development, job creation, and inclusive economic growth,” he added.

He noted that the signing of the agreement marked the beginning of a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, improving livelihoods, and strengthening economic resilience.