The Kaduna State Government is set to begin the construction of a 24-kilometre Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor from Kawo Bridge to Sabon Tasha in March 2025, marking a significant step toward modernizing the state’s public transportation system.

The Director General of the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Inuwa Ibrahim, confirmed the development at a media briefing on Friday, emphasizing the project’s role in decongesting city roads and improving urban mobility, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Ibrahim, the groundbreaking ceremony for the BRT project’s Southern Terminal will take place on March 11 at the Kaduna Line depot.

“Kaduna State is set for a major transformation in public transportation as Gov. Uba Sani kickstarts the long-awaited Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) project.

“The initiative aims to decongest city roads and improve urban mobility, marking a significant step toward modernising transportation in the state,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “To mark the project’s official launch, Ibrahim revealed that the governor will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the KBRT’s Southern Terminal on March 11 at the Kaduna Line depot.”

The corridor will feature dedicated lanes, strategically placed bus stations, and modern shelters, offering residents safer and more reliable transportation options.

Nairametrics reported in January 2025 that a delegation from the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA) visited the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to study BRT best practices in procurement and operations.

The visit was part of efforts to advance the implementation of the Kaduna State BRT system.

More insights

The Kaduna BRT project, which has faced previous delays, received renewed commitment under the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

Ibrahim noted that in 2023, the state government approved N97 million as counterpart funding, followed by a N699 million allocation in the 2024 budget to accelerate implementation. The 2025 budget has earmarked N30 billion, with N5 billion designated as additional counterpart funding.

He also disclosed that KADSTRA is working in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), a global financier of sustainable development initiatives, to execute the project. Once completed, the BRT system is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve road safety, and enhance environmental sustainability in Kaduna.

The Director General urged residents to support the initiative, stating that the project would stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and introduce a structured, modern, and efficient transport system.

He added that Kaduna’s approach could serve as a model for other states looking to develop sustainable urban mobility solutions.