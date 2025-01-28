The Kaduna State Government is advancing plans to launch its first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, with guidance from the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on procurement and operations.

LAMATA, responsible for the procurement and operation of Lagos’ BRT network, hosted a delegation from the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), led by Acting Director-General Engineer Inuwa Ibrahim.

The delegation visited LAMATA to gain insights into BRT’s best practices.

This information was shared in a statement on LAMATA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

The visit is part of efforts to ensure a smooth rollout of the BRT system, aimed at improving mobility and reducing congestion in Kaduna.

“A delegation from Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA) visited LAMATA to gain insights into BRT procurement and operations as they prepare to launch their own BRT system in Kaduna state,” a portion of LAMATA’s statement read in part.

The statement also highlighted that LAMATA’s Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, assured the Kaduna delegation of LAMATA’s full support, offering expertise and resources to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

More insight

In a related development, the Ekiti State Transport Agency (EKSTA) also visited LAMATA to learn from its successful public transport initiatives. Established in December 2024 by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, EKSTA is focused on developing a robust public transportation framework for Ekiti State.

The Ekiti delegation, led by Director-General Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu, included Oluwatobi Fatoki Esq. and Kazeem Olaniyan. During their visit, they were briefed on LAMATA’s Bus Reform Initiative and other transport solutions that have improved mobility in Lagos.

Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo encouraged the delegation to prioritize professional development and leverage industry training programs to strengthen capacity within the agency.

These visits by both the Kaduna and Ekiti transport agencies reflect a growing trend among Nigerian states to adopt successful models from Lagos in efforts to improve public transportation and promote sustainable urban development.

What you should know

in addition to the visits from Ekiti and Kaduna, the Federal Government also sought to learn from Lagos’ successful bus transportation system.

In February 2024, officials from the Ministry of Transportation’s Department of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration visited Lagos to explore LAMATA’s operational strategies, partnership models, and ongoing reforms, including the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) and the integration of electric and CNG buses into the city’s transport network.

During their visit, LAMATA’s Head of Bus Services, Dr. Kemi Amure, gave the delegation a detailed briefing and a tour of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), which tracks the real-time locations of buses in the First and Last Mile scheme.

Additionally, officials from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Lagos in February 2024 to gain a deeper understanding of the city’s public transportation system. As part of their visit, they experienced the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line firsthand. This highlights the growing global interest in Lagos’ transport models and the increasing collaboration to improve urban mobility and sustainable development.