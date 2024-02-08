Officials from the Ministry of Transportation, specifically from the Department of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, travelled to Lagos to study the state’s bus transportation system.

This excursion is in accordance with the Federal Government’s efforts to rejuvenate its Mass Transportation programme, as indicated in a post on the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) X handle.

The delegation from the ministry, led by Mr Aepgha Monday and Mr. Izedonmi Fidelis, was received by Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of LAMATA.

LAMATA’s Head of Bus Services, Dr. Kemi Amure, representing the agency’s Managing Director, provided a detailed briefing to the Federal Government delegation.

The briefing encompassed operational strategies, partnership models, and ongoing reform efforts, including the implementation of the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), the adoption of specific cleaner energy policies, and plans for integrating more electric vehicles and CNG buses into various bus routes across the state.

LAMATA offered Ministry of Transportation officials a guided tour of its Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) infrastructure, including a dashboard showcasing the locations of all buses involved in the First and Last Mile scheme.

What you should know

In a related development, officials from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently visited Lagos with the objective of obtaining a more profound understanding of the city’s public transportation system.

As part of their exploration, the delegation experienced firsthand the functionality of Lagos’ transportation infrastructure by riding the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line rail, as documented in a post on LAMATA’s official X handle.

This engagement serves as a testament to the collaborative endeavours between international agencies and local governments aimed at bolstering urban mobility and fostering sustainable development initiatives within the city.