The Federal Government has received the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for 170 hectares of land designated for the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna.

This development was confirmed by the Minister of Education, who hosted Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, and Senator Sunday Katung in his office for the official presentation of the land documents.

“In our ongoing efforts to expand STEMM education, I was honored to welcome H.E. Sen. Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna, and Senator Sunday Katung to my office for the presentation of the Certificate of Occupancy for approximately 170 hectares of land designated for the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna,” he said.

It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria and Dr Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment”, President Tinubu said.

Governor Uba Sani played a crucial role in expediting the land acquisition process, ensuring the timely issuance of the Certificate of Occupancy and facilitating the transfer of ownership to the Federal Government. His swift action reflects a commitment to advancing education in Southern Kaduna.

Backstory

President Bola Tinubu directed the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, transforming it into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia

This follows a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that mandated the final forfeiture of the private institution and other assets linked to its promoter, Anthony Hassan, a former finance director at the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Hassan used illicit funds to establish the university and related businesses, including Gwasmyen Water Factory, Gwasmyen International Hotel, and Gwasmyen Event Centre.

The court found that Hassan failed to prove the assets were acquired legally, leading Justice Abdulmalik to rule in favor of the EFCC.

University set for 2025/2026 academic year

According to the Minister of Education, the university is expected to commence operations by the 2025/2026 academic session.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to ensuring that the university opens its doors to students by the start of the 2025/2026 academic year. Furthermore, plans are already in motion to secure funding for the university from TETFUND.

The Minister expressed appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima for his leadership in driving the project and commended Governor Sani for his dedication to improving educational opportunities in Kaduna State.