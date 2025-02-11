President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, transforming it into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

This decision follows a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that ordered the final forfeiture of the privately owned institution to the government.

During a formal handover of the institution’s property and assets at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Kashim Shettima described the event as a testament to the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and national development.

“This is a great day for the country and for Kaduna State. The greater credit should go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for driving the process and making it the first item on the agenda of the Federal Executive Council.”

VP Shettima confirmed that President Tinubu has instructed the Minister of Education to incorporate the new institution into the 2025 budget to facilitate its immediate operation.

“The President has already directed the Minister of Education to ensure that the university is captured in the 2025 budget so that by September, it can admit its first set of students,” he stated

Backstory

Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, ordered the final forfeiture of NOK University, located in Kachia, Kaduna State, to the Federal Government.

The court’s decision also encompassed other assets linked to the institution’s promoter, Anthony Hassan, a former Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Health. These assets included Gwasmyen Water Factory, Gwasmyen International Hotel, and Gwasmyen Event Centre, all situated in Kaduna.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) initiated the forfeiture proceedings, alleging that Hassan had utilized proceeds from unlawful activities to establish and develop the university and associated enterprises.

The EFCC’s investigation revealed that, despite being a career civil servant, Hassan had amassed wealth beyond his legitimate earnings, which he allegedly funnelled into these ventures.

During the trial, the EFCC presented evidence indicating that Hassan had used his position to confer undue advantages upon himself.

The court found that Hassan failed to provide convincing evidence to refute the allegations or to demonstrate that the assets were acquired through legitimate means. Consequently, Justice Abdulmalik ruled in favor of the EFCC, leading to the final forfeiture of the university and related properties to the Federal Government.

Infrastructure development

Beyond the university’s establishment, VP Shettima reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Southern Kaduna, particularly in road construction.

“The governor is already making significant progress in reconstructing key roads in the region. However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to complete the efforts of the governor by awarding contracts for the construction of some of the major roads in the region,” he added.

The Vice President acknowledged individuals who played a role in the transition process, including General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs, and Senator Sunday Marshall. He expressed appreciation for Bishop Kukah’s efforts, saying,

“I want to particularly appreciate my Lord, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who has been unwavering in his commitment to fostering peace and progress in this region.”

VP Shettima confirmed that President Tinubu has instructed the Minister of Education to incorporate the new institution into the 2025 budget to facilitate its immediate operation.

“The President has already directed the Minister of Education to ensure that the university is captured in the 2025 budget so that by September, it can admit its first set of students,” he stated.

What they said

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Southern Kaduna.

“We will continue to run Kaduna in an inclusive manner where the interest of all are taken into consideration.

“Today demonstrates another evidence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima’s benevolent belief in quickly expanding Nigeria’s human capacity development in the area of education, health, and social welfare protection,” he stated.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, praised the initiative as a demonstration of President Tinubu’s dedication to expanding Nigeria’s human capital.