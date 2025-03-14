Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have advocated for policy reforms to address food security in Nigeria.

The two organizations held a high-level meeting yesterday, led by FAO Nigeria Country Representative Dominique Koffy Kouacou, to discuss innovative solutions for ensuring the accessibility, affordability, and availability of agricultural products in the country.

The discussions centered on key challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector, including market access constraints, supply chain inefficiencies, and the growing impact of climate change on food production.

NESG and FAO emphasized the need for stronger public-private and international partnerships to drive policy reforms and increase investments in modern farming techniques.

The organizations also identified various priority areas to boost food security in Nigeria. They include:

The promotion of climate-smart agriculture

The enhancement of agricultural infrastructure, and

The deployment of cutting-edge technology to improve productivity.

The organizations also stressed the importance of equipping farmers with the necessary knowledge and resources to strengthen their resilience against climate-related disruptions.

NESG, FAO commit to improved advocacy, engagement with farmers

NESG and FAO committed to deepening their collaboration and expanding their partnership through targeted policy advocacy, private sector engagement, and capacity-building initiatives for farmers and agribusinesses.

By leveraging their combined expertise, they aim to unlock sustainable agricultural growth, boost economic transformation, and secure Nigeria’s food future.

They noted that this collaboration marks a significant step in tackling one of Nigeria’s most pressing issues, highlighting the role of strategic alliances in fostering long-term agricultural sustainability.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in addressing one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, demonstrating the power of collaboration in creating lasting impact. Together, NESG and FAO are paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector,” a statement by NESG noted.

What you should know