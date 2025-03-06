The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Niger State Government, and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage 100,000 Nigerian youths in agriculture.

The agreement, aimed at bolstering food security and job creation, was signed today at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Minna, Niger State.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande; Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Umar Bago; Chairman of Niger Foods, Mr. Sammy Adigun; and the CEO/Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr. Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo.

Mr. Sammy Adigun, Chairman of Niger Foods, stated that the initiative aims to produce 500,000 tons of food.

“The partnership aims to produce half a million tons of food, with each youth earning N150,000 in the first year, with the prospect of earning millions over the next four to five years,” he said.

Food security and youth empowerment

Comrade Olawande lauded Governor Bago’s commitment to his proactive efforts in addressing food security and youth empowerment

“This tripartite agreement will strengthen the relationship between the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Niger State Government, and NALDA.”

He also emphasized that the agreement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to create employment opportunities and ensure food security.

Mr. Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NALDA, described Niger State as a strategic location for agricultural initiatives, saying, “Niger State is a leading example in agricultural development, making it an ideal location to initiate this partnership for youth development.”

Government’s Commitment

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State welcomed the partnership, calling it a “landmark achievement.” He expressed optimism about the project’s success and stated,

“The agreement will meet its objectives, given the potentials of Nigerian youth to excel with minimal support.”

This agreement marks a significant step in advancing agricultural development in Nigeria while creating job opportunities for young people.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government is to launch a youth farmers’ enrollment portal to create direct jobs for Nigerian youth across the agricultural value chain.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the portal will provide Nigerian youth with the opportunity to apply for agricultural grants and support, with the official unveiling scheduled for January 17, 2025, in Abuja.

Comrade Kennedy, the National Coordinator, emphasized the program’s potential to mobilize Nigerian youth to address economic challenges.

“The program seeks to empower young Nigerians by creating direct jobs in key sectors such as agriculture, agro-allied industries, technology, the creative economy, and sports,” he said

The Federal Government is also investing in commercial agriculture and adopting modern agricultural techniques such as irrigation, green technology, and emerging technologies to improve food sufficiency.

Prof. Lateef Sanni, Executive Director of the Nigeria Stock Product Research Institute, urged the government to prioritize financial support for young farmers, emphasizing the need for accessible funding and single-digit interest rate loans.