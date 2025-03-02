The Federal Government has emphasized the need for long-term agricultural investments to tackle food insecurity, stating that short-term palliatives are not a sustainable solution.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the Green Agric West Africa Expo (GAWA) 2025 in Lagos on Saturday.

The agro expo, themed “Green Agriculture: The Path to Food Self-Sufficiency in West Africa,” brought together farmers and key stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

Represented by the Ministry’s Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs. Omolara Abimbola-Oguntuyi, Kyari stressed the importance of commercial and modern agriculture, including irrigation and green technology, to ensure food sufficiency.

FG advocates for long-term agricultural investments

Kyari emphasized that Nigeria needs long- and medium-term sustainable plans to address food insecurity.

He stated that the Federal Government was investing in commercial agriculture and adopting modern agricultural techniques such as irrigation and green technology.

“We must invest in commercial agriculture, modern agriculture, irrigated agriculture, green technology, and emerging technology because it is the only alternative we have.

Our population is growing at a rapid geometrical rate, while our food supply is dwindling. Unless decisive action is taken, these problems will persist.

“What we are doing now—providing palliatives to Nigerians—will not solve our problems, as these are only short-term solutions.

“That is why we are initiating medium- and long-term sustainable solutions to address insecurity and food insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

Agriculture as the backbone of West Africa’s economy

Kyari described agriculture as the backbone of West Africa’s economies and a key driver of sustainable development.

He emphasized that policies on nutritious food would not only promote sustainable farming methods but also ensure the long-term viability of agricultural ecosystems.

The minister stated that the Federal Government remains committed to promoting sustainable farming practices to protect biodiversity, conserve natural resources, and maintain the long-term sustainability of agriculture.

According to him, this effort also includes creating valuable networking opportunities for businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

“Further, attention is being paid to food security, highlighting the need for sustainable agricultural practices and policies that ensure access to nutritious food for all,” he said.

He stressed that the private sector would continue to take the lead as the driving force of the agricultural sector.

“Meanwhile, the government will continue to play a facilitative role by providing supporting infrastructure, systems, control processes, and oversight,” he added.

Kyari stated that GAWA 2025 would provide stakeholders with opportunities to build a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous agricultural sector in West Africa.

In his keynote address, Prof. Lateef Sanni, Executive Director of the Nigeria Stock Product Research Institute, urged the government to prioritize the timely release of credit facilities to farmers.

“The government needs to encourage youth participation in farming, but for that to happen, they require financial support,” he said.

He emphasized the need for accessible funding, adding, “The government must make credit facilities available to farmers at a single-digit interest rate.”

Expo to showcase agricultural advancements

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Mr. Abiodun Olaniyi, the host and Executive Director of Agriquest Africa Network Ltd., stated that the expo was designed to drive agricultural development in West Africa.

“We have witnessed significant changes in agriculture over the years, and now, we are taking it to the next level,” he said.

He emphasized the need to focus on agricultural sustainability, particularly in the face of climate change.

“We are also addressing regenerative agriculture, looking at soil health and the planting cycle,” he added.

According to Olaniyi, the expo aims to showcase technologies that will enhance agricultural practices and shape the future of agriculture in West Africa.