The Federal Government is set to launch a youth farmers enrollment portal to create direct jobs for Nigerian youth across the agricultural value chain.

This was disclosed during a visit by a delegation from the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP) to the Minister for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, on Monday.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Minister on the progress of the NIYEEDEP initiative and plans for the unveiling of the youth farmers enrollment portal.

“The portal, which will provide Nigerian youth with the opportunity to apply for agricultural grants and support, is expected to be unveiled on January 17, 2025, in Abuja,” the ministry stated.

Comrade Kennedy, the National Coordinator, emphasized the program’s potential to mobilize Nigerian youth to address economic challenges.

“The program seeks to empower young Nigerians by creating direct jobs in key sectors such as agriculture, agro-allied industries, technology, the creative economy, and sports,” he stated.

The NIYEEDEP delegation included the National Coordinator, Comrade Kennedy Iyere; representatives from the American Association of Grant Writers, Mr. Marc Paley and Ms. Staci Smith; and African representative for Bayern Munich Football Club, Mr. Victor Obinna Edeh.

Driving youth empowerment

Comrade Kennedy highlighted the event as a significant step in operationalizing the NIYEEDEP initiative, noting that it aims to transform Nigerian youth from job seekers into entrepreneurs.

The Minister for Youth Development urged the NIYEEDEP team to ensure that tangible results are delivered ahead of the portal’s unveiling, adding, “Nigerian youth must see and feel the impact of this program.”

He commended the NIYEEDEP team for their efforts and expressed appreciation for their commitment to addressing youth unemployment in Nigeria.

The portal unveiling ceremony is expected to bring together stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, NGOs, development partners, and youth groups.

He also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to empowering Nigerian youth through capacity building, skills training, and job creation. He urged the delegation to take decisive actions to ensure that the program delivers tangible results.

What you should know

Nigeria’s agriculture sector remains the country’s largest employer, with over 25 million individuals engaged in agriculture, forestry, and fishing activities in 2023. This represents 30.1% of the total workforce, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Despite significant growth in other sectors, agriculture continues to serve as the backbone of the Nigerian workforce.

The NBS report highlights that 25,341,219 individuals are actively employed in agriculture, far surpassing other industries. For instance, wholesale and retail trade employs 23,133,193 individuals, or 27.5% of the workforce, making it the second-largest sector in terms of employment.