The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has announced that the state government is in discussions with Atlantic Mining Techniques Limited regarding the establishment of a $300 million investment in the state’s solid minerals industry.

He disclosed this in a statement on Saturday via his X page.

According to him, the deal would unlock the vast mining potential of Kaduna State, thereby boosting the state’s economy.

He said, “I had the pleasure of hosting a strategic engagement meeting with Mr. Colin Ikin, Managing Director of Atlantic Mining Techniques Limited.

“Our discussions centered on unlocking the vast potential of Kaduna State’s mining sector, with particular focus on the establishment of a $300 million investment in our solid minerals industry.”

Purpose of Investment Initiative

The governor emphasized that this latest investment initiative builds on his government’s recent milestone of setting up one of the first lithium processing plants in Nigeria.

He added that developments in the state’s mining sector further solidify its reputation as home to “Nigeria’s highest-grade solid mineral deposits.”

“It represents a major step toward value addition, job creation, and economic diversification.

“Kaduna State remains open and welcoming to both local and international investors.

“Our comprehensive suite of investment-friendly incentives-combined with our unwavering commitment to security and ease of doing business-positions Kaduna as a prime destination for sustainable investments,” he added.

The governor assured that his administration is fully dedicated to safeguarding and supporting all investments that drive prosperity for Kaduna residents while accelerating the growth of the state’s economy.

What you should know

Nigeria has deposits of about 44 solid minerals, and illegal mining is rife in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and several other states in Nigeria’s Northwest region.

While Nigeria stands as Africa’s leading energy producer, it has struggled to maximize its extensive mineral resources due to insufficient incentives, illegal activities, low investment opportunities, and neglect.

The nation’s underdeveloped mining sector contributes less than 1% to its gross domestic product.

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) revealed in October 2024 that Nigeria’s solid minerals sector made a direct financial contribution of N1.137 trillion to federal, state, and local governments over a 16-year period from 2007 to 2023.

In 2025, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, announced that in Q1 2025, the federal government collected N6,957,826,200 in mining fees across Nigeria.

He assured that with collaboration across the board, a resilient and competitive mining sector for Nigeria is underway at both the federal and subnational levels.