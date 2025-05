Custodian Investment Plc might just be the most overlooked bargain on the Nigerian Exchange right now.

In 2024, the company pulled in N165.4 billion in revenue, yet as of May 15, 2025, the entire company is valued on the stock market at just N105.6 billion.

In other words, the market is pricing the whole company for less than what it earned in revenue last year, which is already a major red flag that it is being undervalued.

But it gets even more interesting.

