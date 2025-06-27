The Kaduna State Government has entered into a N1 billion partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to strengthen the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state.

This development was announced in a statement signed by Governor Uba Sani on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is anchored on a Matching Fund Programme in which both Kaduna State and SMEDAN will contribute N500 million each.

The fund will be managed by the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA), which will serve as the implementing body. The goal is to provide accessible and affordable financing for entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Kaduna.

“Today, I had the honor of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kaduna State Government and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN). I signed on behalf of the Kaduna State Government, while the Director General, Mr. Charles Odii, signed on behalf of SMEDAN,” the statement read in part.

It added, “This partnership is anchored on a N1 billion Matching Fund Program, jointly funded by SMEDAN and the Kaduna State Government, each contributing N500 million. Its purpose is to provide affordable, accessible financing to entrepreneurs and small business owners across the state.”

According to the statement, the initiative is designed to address long-standing challenges such as financial exclusion, poverty, and unemployment, particularly in underserved urban and rural areas. It also aims to expand job opportunities, enhance business development support, and foster a thriving entrepreneurial environment across the state

More insights

The programme has three core objectives: to empower nano, micro, and small enterprises (NMSEs) with affordable working capital and asset financing; to build a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports innovation and inclusive growth; and to generate sustainable jobs that reduce poverty across the state.

The governor noted that Kaduna has recorded significant progress in its MSME landscape, with the number of enterprises rising from fewer than 20,000 to over 180,000 within two years.

He attributed this growth to the administration’s commitment to economic inclusion and enterprise development.

In his remarks, the SMEDAN’s Director General, Charles Odii, praised Kaduna’s achievements in promoting peace, infrastructure, and human capital development.

He also lauded the state’s efforts in advancing financial inclusion and supporting small-scale businesses, describing Kaduna as the best-performing state in SME support and the first to embrace this forward-thinking initiative.