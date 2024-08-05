Individuals and organizations involved in Nigeria’s education sector must adapt technology, engage in curriculum development, and secure adequate financing to close existing gaps.

This was discussed at an education showcase event hosted by SKLD (School Kits Limited) Integrated Services Ltd in partnership with Sterling Bank at the Education Supplies Showcase 2024.

The event, themed “Bridging the Education Supplies Gap in Nigeria,” was held at Four Points by Sheraton on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The event began with Tayo Osiyemi, the Executive Director of SKLD, who introduced the organization founded by Mrs. Temilola Adepetun, MD/CEO of SKLD. He explained that SKLD was established to assist parents by consolidating educational supply needs into a single location.

Currently, SKLD collaborates with over 600 schools, operates a retail network of approximately 7 stores across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, and maintains an online presence. The business focuses on educational supplies for both public and private sectors, including primary and secondary schools. Additionally, its corporate services extend beyond education into for-profit non-educational sectors and humanitarian organizations.

SKLD aims to bring value to stakeholders by maintaining relationships with schools, aiding in closing the supply gap, and managing procurement processes.

The organization believes education is a human right and should be subsidized, integrating a social element into its business to deliver value.

For example, in 2016, SKLD established a local manufacturing company equipped with over 100 machines, producing more than 8,000 garments annually. Currently, SKLD is a distributor for major OEM manufacturers such as Casio, Epson, and Canon, collaborating on delivering high value products at lower costs.

Change Management and Technology Integration in Education

The former Commissioner of Education in Lagos State, Folashade Adefisayo, addressed school owners on the importance of change management and the integration of technology in education delivery.

She highlighted that investment in physical equipment is no longer essential due to technological advancements.

Furthermore, she emphasized the need for teachers to be well-trained and equipped to adapt to the current advancements in education.

Improving Manpower and Environmental Factors Impacting Education Quality

A panel discussion covered various topics, including the importance of collaboration, curriculum development, teacher self-development, and financial support from banks.

The panelists included Barr. (Mrs.) Doris Chinedu-Okoro, CEO of Evergreen Group, Enugu; Moses Egwumo, Managing Director of Goldenville Schools, Lagos; Dr. Emmanuel Tarfa, CEO of Krypton IP; and Njideka Nwabueze, Group Head of the Education Sector at Sterling Bank.

Barr. Chinedu-Okoro emphasized her passion for improving the quality of education, especially in the Southeast region, stating that teaching is a calling and therefore, her ultimate goal is to provide quality education, despite the existing gap.

She recognized the importance of technology in powering content but highlighted the challenge of affordability, necessitating collaboration.

Dr. Emmanuel Tarfa, an education business consultant, addressed the need for basic and real-world practical skills in schools. He identified comprehension and composition as fundamental skills necessary for aptitude tests and employment, arguing that subjects without real-world applications should not be taught.

He recommended new teaching methods and curriculum development to reflect real-world scenarios, suggesting that students work on real business problems to gain practical experience.

Moses Egwumo highlighted the empowerment of educators through conferences and the significance of volunteering, which provides entrepreneurial knowledge and skills.

He emphasized the shared responsibility of entrepreneurs and students in learning the right skills, and advocating for a problem-solving education system.

Education Financing: An Urgent Need

Njideka Nwabueze, Group Head of Educational Finance at Sterling Bank, discussed the bank’s focus on education.

She noted that while the bank serves other sectors, education is a key thematic area. Furthermore, she addressed the infrastructure deficit and affordability issues, calling for strategic partnerships.

Sterling Bank so far has partnered with various organizations such as Chronicles to provide device financing for students and is working with SKLD, Ulesson, HP, Epson, and others to build capacity for school owners and parents.

Nwabueze also mentioned that Sterling Bank offers lenient terms and conditions to help education entrepreneurs secure financing for their projects.