Netflix has rolled out a significant update to its television platform, allowing users to access a broader range of language options for subtitles and dubbing.

This feature, designed to cater to a diverse, multilingual global audience, reflects the growing demand for more accessible language options on the platform.

Netflix in a blog post disclosed how it received “thousands of language availability requests per month,” and responded to these demands with an enhancement to the viewing experience for multilingual audiences.

“As more of our members enjoy shows and films from around the world — nearly a third of all viewing on Netflix is for non-English stories — subtitles and dubbing are more important than ever.

“Starting today, you’ll be able to pick from the full list of available languages for any title when watching Netflix on your TV. This much-anticipated feature (we’ve received thousands of language availability requests per month) carries over the experience members already enjoy on mobile devices and web browsers,” they stated.

The feature, which had been available for mobile and web browsers, is now rolling out on television.

Netflix’s global catalog will be accessible in 33 languages for subtitles and 36 languages for audio dubbing. However, Netflix clarified that “the exact number of available languages could vary by title,” depending on the content.

Global content access

Netflix also pointed to popular international titles like Squid Game (Korea), Berlin (Spain), Lupin (France), Who Killed Sara? (Mexico), Troll (Norway) and All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), noting that the availability of various languages for these titles helped them connect with audiences well beyond their countries of origin.

Netflix highlighted how these titles have attracted fans beyond their country of origin thanks to the availability of subtitles and dubbing in multiple languages.

Netflix also recognized that many of its members use the platform to learn new languages.

“We offer several additional features to support language learning, including the ability to customize subtitles and the Browse by Language feature on PCs,” the statement noted.

These features are intended to enhance the accessibility of Netflix’s content, making it easier for users to enjoy shows and movies while building their multilingual skills.

What you should know

In a move to strengthen its presence in Latin America, Netflix committed to investing $1 billion into Mexico’s film and television sector over the next four years.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized that the investment will benefit Mexican production companies and contribute to the growth of the local audiovisual industry. Additionally, Netflix is dedicating $2 million to upgrade the historic Churubusco Studios in Mexico City and over $1 million to nurturing emerging creative talents in the country.

The streaming giant achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 301.63 million global subscribers by the end of 2024.