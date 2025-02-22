The Ondo State Government has announced plans to establish farm clusters and 2,000 hectares of farmland in each senatorial district to enhance food security.

Rotimi Akinsola, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture and Agric Business, disclosed this on Saturday at the Soilless Farm Lab event in Ogun State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Akinsola explained that the initiative was part of an executive plan by the new administration to revolutionise agribusiness in Ondo State.

“In Ondo state, with the new administration, we are starting with an executive plan on agro business whereby we are setting up the structure of farms both senatorial and cluster farming.

“The senatorial farms are going to be 2,000 hectares of farm in each senatorial district and to be run by the private sector,” he said

Akinsola also revealed that the farm clusters and senatorial farms would be managed by the private sector to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

He added that the clusters would integrate the knowledge and skills acquired by 10 Ondo State candidates currently undergoing training at the Soilless Farm Lab under the Enterprise for Youth in Agriculture (EYiA) project by the Mastercard Foundation.

More insights

Akinsola highlighted that the initiative aims to enhance food security while equipping youths with modern agricultural skills.

He noted the importance of integrating trainees with local farmers to boost productivity and promote best practices.

He further disclosed that the state government would sponsor an additional 100 youths for the next batch of the EYiA programme in April, reinforcing its commitment to capacity building and job creation.

Akinsola also emphasized that the partnership with the Mastercard Foundation could lead to the establishment of similar training facilities in Ondo State, enabling more youths to receive local training and advancing the state’s agricultural revolution.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Joy Obodo, Admin Officer at the Soilless Farm Lab, revealed that over 1,000 youths nationwide were currently undergoing training in modern farming and agribusiness.

Beneficiaries, Miss Blessing Ebahodaghe and Mr. Oluwatobi Oni expressed gratitude to the state government and pledged to share their knowledge with other youths.

The initiative is expected to bolster food security in Ondo State while generating jobs and encouraging youth participation in agriculture.

By connecting trained youths with local farmers, it aims to enhance productivity, promote best practices, and contribute to economic growth and youth empowerment.