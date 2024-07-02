The Abia Government has announced plans to secure Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses to improve the state’s transport system amid the recently implemented policy restricting operational hours of tricycles and motorcycles in Umuahia and Aba.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday during a press conference at the Government House in Umuahia, following the State Executive Council meeting.

Kanu noted that the planned introduction of CNG buses is necessary to fill the gap created by the new policy, which restricts the operational hours of tricycles and motorcycles in Umuahia and Aba from 6 AM to 7 PM.

“As part of the initiatives and incentives to drive this new policy, Abia Government plans to introduce CNG-powered buses to close up whatever gaps that will be created by the full implementation of this restriction policy,” Kanu said.

Kanu also announced that the Abia State Government has postponed the enforcement of the restriction policy for tricycles and motorcycles from July 1 to August 1. This decision aims to sustain extended business hours in Aba and Umuahia and responds to the public’s pleas and feedback.

More insight

Kanu stated that tricycle and motorcycle operators interested in the CNG-powered buses could access them by forming cooperatives and working in clusters.

“The bottom line will be to access these buses so that there will be no gaps in terms of people missing out on earning income,” he said.

He described the introduction of the CNG-powered buses as a measure to ensure that commuters can move around the state, particularly in Aba and Umuahia, once the restriction orders take effect.

Additionally, Kanu mentioned that preparations, such as the enumeration and registration of all commercial vehicles in line with the restriction policy, have commenced as planned. These steps, he noted, are essential to the official implementation of the restriction policy on August 1.

Back story

A week ago, the Abia State Government announced a ban on the operation of tricycles and motorcycles in Aba and Umuahia from 7 PM to 6 AM, effective July 1.

This decision aims to improve security by curbing criminal activities often carried out using these vehicles during late hours.

A key component of the policy is the compulsory registration of all commercial vehicles, enabling the government and security agencies to accurately identify owners and operators, thereby enhancing security and accountability.

To oversee the implementation of this policy, a government committee has been established, chaired by Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah (Rtd), the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security.

The committee’s primary role is to ensure effective compliance with the new regulations by all commercial vehicle operators throughout the state.