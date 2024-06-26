The Abia State Government has announced a ban on the operation of tricycles and motorcycles in the cities of Aba and Umuahia from 7 PM to 6 AM, effective July 1.

This decision was disclosed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Uzor Nwachukwu, in Umuahia.

According to the Commissioner, the decision to ban the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in these two cities is targeted at improving security by curbing criminal activities often carried out using these vehicles during late hours.

“The information available to security agencies reveals that most of these robbery attacks happen in the evening hours, late night hours and very early morning hours in these cities.

“The restriction does not stop Keke and Okada operators from operating from 6 am in the day to 6 pm in the evening.

“So, they are still doing their business; it’s just that the state government has decided to curb the operations of these criminals who use these means of transport to perpetrate their criminal activities,” Nwachukwu said.

The Commissioner further noted that the implementation of the night-time ban on the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in Aba and Umuahia will be humane and free of victimization.

He added that the initiative has received support from the tricycle and motorcycle operators’ unions, who view it as a positive step for community safety.

More insight

Elaborating on this measure, Nwachukwu explained that the policy was meticulously developed in close consultation with transport sector stakeholders.

He noted that a key component of the policy is the compulsory registration of all commercial vehicles, which will enable the government and security agencies to accurately identify the actual owners and operators of these vehicles, thereby significantly enhancing security and accountability.

The Commissioner highlighted that a dedicated government committee has been established to oversee the implementation of this policy. This committee is chaired by Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah (Rtd), the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, ensuring that the oversight is experienced and authoritative.

The primary role of this committee is to ensure effective compliance with the new regulations by all commercial vehicle operators throughout the state.

Nwachukwu further stated that the government is open to reviewing the restriction as necessary, depending on its effectiveness and any emerging circumstances. He assured the public that security agents have been duly alerted about the development to facilitate smooth enforcement.

The Commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing this policy in a manner that is both humane and free of victimization. He emphasized that the overarching goal is to maintain public safety while respecting the rights of citizens.