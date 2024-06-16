Story Highlights

The “japa syndrome” reflects a trend where Nigerians seek better opportunities abroad due to economic challenges at home, despite calls to discover local talents and opportunities.

Real Warri Pikin and other leaders emphasize the importance of Nigerian youths becoming innovative solution providers amidst economic difficulties.

They stressed the need for discipline, an inward-looking approach to tackle challenges and create value.

Popular comedian, Real Warri Pikin has shared her views regarding the current economic situation that has resulted in some Nigerians migrating abroad for a supposed better life.

Nairametrics reported Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, disclosing that the number of dependents accompanying students from Nigeria studying in the United Kingdom (UK) surged from approximately 1,500 to 52,000 between 2019 and 2022.

Meanwhile, amid the development, she explained to newsmen at a Mentorship program for the youths in Abuja, that her failure to obtain a visa helped her to discover her unique selling point which has now made her a celebrity in Nigeria.

The event, organized by the Centre for Real Impact International tagged “Beyond Boundaries”, was attended by a Nairametrics analyst.

Japa Syndrome and the Economic Situation

Entertainment and brand Influencer, Anita Asouha also known, Real Warri Pikin, told newsmen that Nigerians have to be intentional and understand that they have to take life one step at a time.

She added that the “japa Syndrome” a phenomenon, that refers to Nigerians migrating to greener pastures abroad, shows that most people want to live in their future now.

According to her, there is no country that does not have its challenges and success stories.

Narrating her experience, she said she contemplated leaving Nigeria but didn’t succeed.

She added, however, that the disappointment of failing to get a visa pushed her to discover her own uniqueness, which eventually convinced her to stay back.

According to her, by staying back and working on her gift, she is now an entertainment personality and life coach.

The entertainer did not discourage people from leaving the country but advised that one can succeed in Nigeria if they take responsibility for their choices.

“I don’t blame anyone who wants to leave Nigeria. There was a time I wanted to leave this country, but they did not give me a visa.” “But at the end of the day, I discovered what I could do to sustain myself. “People can leave the country, it’s none of my business but I feel that it is people’s choice to leave, irrespective of the country’s economic situation. “If everybody leaves Nigeria, who will now make things better for the country? Insecurity is everywhere. “It is not everyone that can afford leaving Nigeria so I encourage anyone in the country to know that Nigeria’s future is bright,” she said.

Lending his voice to the future of Nigerians amid the current challenges, Olajide Abiola, CEO, Jendo and Infinite Acres, also told newsmen that the youths must find a way to think uniquely and interpret problems differently, adding that without problems, “none of us are actually going to have a job.”

He urged Nigerians to look at the opportunities created by the subsisting problems in the country and find their way around it.

He said Nigeria is one of the most endowed countries in terms of real visible opportunities that can be easily transmitted into value from which money can be made

“Without problems, there wouldn’t be a need. It is when problems are solved that people create value and money is exchanged for the receipt of such a value. “So I always tell people that as a developing or emerging market, there are a lot of gaps that require individual initiatives by the citizens. “It is citizens that build a country and government operators are also citizens of the country,” he said.

Kunle Komolafe, Founder, Centre for REAL Impact International and host of the summit, agreed with other speakers that making it in Nigeria and any part of the world comes with a lot of discipline and chastisement.

Regarding the current economic situation, he urged Nigerians to look inward and be solution providers.

“A lot of our youths are looking outwards; meanwhile, the answer to the question they are asking is first within them. “Nothing just happens. One has to be ready to be disciplined and apply principles that make for success,” he said

Dr Paul Alaje, a senior economist and partner at SPM Professionals, advised Nigerian youths to navigate through the economic crisis by becoming solution providers.

He stressed that the youths should be innovative and create value.

He said though Nigeria is going through an economic crisis, with good policies of government and the tenacity of Nigerians, the country will come out of its challenges.

“Government has her responsibility but as a people, we also have huge responsibilities in our hands because several countries have experienced what we are experiencing. “For any Nigerian young person, you will need to identify that particular value that a lot of people would want to buy,” he said.