Four Lebanese nationals, including Muhammed Fouani, Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited, a leading distributor of electronics such as LG, Hisense, and Huawei in Nigeria, have been abducted by armed men suspected to be kidnappers.

The kidnappers are demanding a $1.5 million ransom for their release.

The abduction took place on Friday in Lagos State, as the Managing Director and the other foreigners were ambushed near the Falomo Bridge while traveling by boat from Apapa to Victoria Island, several media reports have confirmed.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Lebanese nationals were indeed the victims of the kidnapping incident that occurred on the state’s inland waterways.

While he did not reveal their identities, he assured that police authorities are investigating the incident.

“Yes, we received the report and are investigating it.We are currently working with their families and the Lebanese community to get them released,” Hundeyin said. “I’m not obliged to state the names, when, where and how it happened for now but we are looking into it,” the PRO added.

The boat carrying the abducted Lebanese nationals has reportedly been recovered in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

What you should know

The kidnapping of these individuals, including the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited, has sparked widespread media discussions about the safety of Lagos State’s inland waterways and the state in general.

Nigerians are calling for increased security across all forms of transportation in Lagos.

The demand for effective security on the inland waterways has intensified, especially since the state government has been encouraging water transportation to reduce traffic congestion, with over a dozen new jetties recently launched for commercial operation.

Here’s are some of the comments made by Nigerians concerning the abduction:

Oseni Rufai

Oseni Rufai, an Arise TV broadcaster, expressed disappointment over the abduction of the Lebanese nationals via his official X account, describing the situation as “sad.”

Kidnapping of fouani in lagos, 1.5m dollars demanded as ransom. This is sad. — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) June 15, 2024

@BARKISTAN

A user on X with the username @BARKISTAN expressed shock at how a highly placed individual like the Managing Director of Fouani could be kidnapped in Lagos.

“A man like Mohamed Fouani being kidnapped in Lagos of all places is insane, Lagos o,” the tweet read.

A man like Mohamed Fouani being kidnapped in Lagos of all places is insane, Lagos o. — FARAZ (@BARKISTAN) June 15, 2024

@PureMind

A user on X with the username @PureMinD noted that the kidnapping of the managing director of the electronics distribution company indicates a deterioration in the state’s security.

“That Fouani (LG and Hisense) MDs can be kidnapped so easily around Falomo bridge shows that this thing is closer to home than you think,” the post read

That Fouani (LG and Hisense) MDs can be kidnapped so easily around Falomo bridge shows that this thing is closer to home than you think. — Ayo FBI (@PureMinD__) June 15, 2024