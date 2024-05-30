The Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport in Ogun State has received authorization to operate non-scheduled flights.

This announcement was made by the Ogun State Government on Thursday through a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting various milestones achieved by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

The post also indicated that approval for scheduled flights at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport is imminent and expected soon.

“Additionally, the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport is now licensed for non-scheduled flights, with scheduled flight approval expected soon, and the Kajola Dry Port construction will commence shortly,” the post read in part.

More insights

The post further disclosed that the construction of the Kajola Dry Port will commence shortly. The proposed dry port, located on flat land proximate to both the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) narrow and standard gauge rail lines, was earlier approved by the Federal Government for development by the Ogun State Government.

The Kajola Dry Port is intended to complement the agro-cargo airport by receiving goods from the Apapa and Tincan ports.

According to the Ogun State Government, it will create thousands of jobs, reduce transport and transaction costs, attract investments in infrastructure and regional development projects, and improve internal revenue generation for the state.

Given its proximity to Lagos State, these developments position Ogun State for significant revenue generation, while also helping to decongest the neighbouring ports and reduce passenger and cargo traffic to Lagos’ domestic airport.

What you should know

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approved the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport construction in 2008. However, actual construction began in April 2021 under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In a TVC News interview in November 2023, Dare Odufuwokan, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications, announced that commercial passenger and cargo services would commence at the airport before the end of the year.

Governor Abiodun reiterated in January 2024 that commercial operations would start before the end of the first quarter 2024 .

However, these projections did not materialize, as the airport has just received authorization to commence non-scheduled flights.

Despite the delay, experts believe that once fully operational, the airport will offer numerous economic benefits, including enhancing the export of agricultural produce, job creation, attracting investment, increasing revenue, and expanding trade and markets.

The airport features a cargo hub designed to function as an aerotropolis, equipped with an international testing centre for certifying goods for export and a special agro-processing zone for processing raw agricultural materials.

Additionally, the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport boasts a 3.4 km runway, apron, passenger terminal, control tower, taxiway, fire station, electrical substation, fuel depot, patrol road, non-instrument navigation, gate, fence, and drainage system.