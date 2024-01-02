The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport will commence passenger and cargo operations in the first quarter of 2024.

Gov. Abiodun said this during a televised broadcast titled “Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s 2024 State of the State Address” on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The governor revealed this as he spoke about the multi-modal transport master plan of the Ogun State Government for land, air, water, and rail modes of transportation in the state.

He said:

“We have also embarked on a multi-modal transport master plan encompassing land, air, water, and rail modes of transportation.

“The Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport project initiated a little over two years ago is set to commence passenger and cargo operations in the first quarter of 2024.”

Gov. Abiodun further stated that the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport is an economic enabler capable of providing over 25,000 job opportunities.

Other projects to be implemented under the multi-modal transport master plan

The governor delved deeper into his administration’s plan of implementing the Ogun State multi-modal transport master plan in 2024.

Gov. Abiodun said that his administration would focus on the construction of both intra and interstate roads in the state.

Furthermore, he said that through the multi-modal transport master plan, Ogun State will develop rail connectivity between Lagos and Ogun State through the extension of the Lagos Red Line Metro Rail into Ijoko and Kajola, and the extension of the Lagos Blue Line Metro Rail into Agbara from Okokomaiko.

He also revealed that the construction of the deep sea port in Olokola was another major project that his administration wants to embark on in 2024 in line with the multi-modal transport master plan.

According to him, the construction of the deep sea port will provide the state the opportunity to tap into the blue and marine economy.

“Developing out dry port in Kajola to allow over 6,000 resident industries import and export raw materials and other goods directly into Ogun State.

“This will further ease business activities by removing the logistics nightmare associated with using other congested ports,” Gov. Abiodun explained further on the implementation of the multi-modal transport master plan.

